Global Smart Phones Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2026)

The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Smart Phones will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region.

Global Smart Phones Market Introduction

Smartphones are mobile devices, which are integrated with maximum functionalities of computing along with cellular operations. They differ from regular phones on the basis of their enhanced hardware capabilities and specific mobile applications.

The report segments Smart Phones market, based on the Operating System, Distribution Channel, and Pricing Range.

Top Global Smart Phones Manufacturers

The report has profiled fifteen major companies in the market from different regions, across the Globe. Further, the report has considered all the followers, and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimating the size of the same. The manufacturing the environment in each region is different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost of manufacturing, supply chain, availability of raw materials, labor cost, availability of advanced technology, trusted vendors are analyzed and the report has come up with recommendations for a future hot spot in the Asia Pacific.

Top Key Players Operating in Global Smart phones Market

• Apple Inc.

• Samsung Corporation

• LG Electronics

• Google LLC

• HTC

• Nokia

• Huawei

• Realme

• Xiaomi

• OnePLus Communications

• Oppo

• Vivo

• Lenovo

• Blackberry

• Sony Electronics

Global Smart Phones Market Dynamics

Technological Advancements

The smart phones industry or the market has not seen a fallback since the introduction of Apple iPhone in the year 2007, which revolutionized the industry by introducing people to touch screen phones and various applications, which the users could access at a single click of their fingertips.With top manufacturers always working on advancements over the devices, now the smart phones are on the verge of replacing various other devices, like camera, laptops, gaming consoles, etc; with this being true, it is also a fact that the increase in disposable incomes of people, low rates of internet services, and the need to always stay connected are also one of the major factors that would always influence the market for smart phones.

The Global market for Smart Phones is studied under three major segments and further into sub-segments to forecast the market size by value.

Global Smart Phones Market, By Operating System

On the basis of Operating System, the market is segmented into –

• Android

• IOS

• Windows

• Others (Blackberry, Tizen)

Android segment is expected to account for a largest Market Share in the Global Smart Phones Market, during the forecast period.

As per the study, the smart phones market for the Android operating system accounted for almost 85% share in 2019, with xx million unit of Android smart phones sold in that year; the reason being the easy to use open source platform of the operating system. With an initial share of just 4% in 2008, when the 1st android version was launched by Google, the market share for the android segment has increased by almost XX% every year after that.

Global Smart Phones Market, By Distribution Channel

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into –

• Online

• Offline

Online Channel is expected to account for a largest Market Share in the Global Smart Phones Market, during the forecast period.

Global Smart Phones Market, By Pricing Range

On the basis of Pricing Range, the market is segmented into –

• Budged Phones

• Mid – Range Phones

• Premium Phones

Mid – Range Phones segment is expected to continue its dominance in the market for Global Smart Phones, during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Global Smart Phones Market

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a Largest Market Share in the Global Smart Phones Market, during the forecast period.

The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Phones Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Smart Phones Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Phones Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Smart Phones market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Smart Phones Market Regional Analysis

By region, Smart Phones Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

