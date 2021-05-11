Global Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)

Global report on Bio-Based Construction Polymers market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Bio-Based Construction Polymers will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market Overview:

The materials manufactured from renewable resources are bio-based polymers. These bio-based polymers are highly preferred in construction applications.

The growth in demand from growing construction sector for non-fossil fuel-based polymers is a major growth driver for global bio-based construction polymers market. In addition to that, increasing awareness about environmental impacts of petroleum-based construction polymers also helps in the growth of the global market.

On the other hand, existing use of traditional petroleum based polymers in construction is expected to restraint growth of market during forecast period. Also, low awareness about bio-based products and high production cost are major growth restraint for global bio-based construction polymers market.

Rise in R&D activities for the development of eco-friendly products and initiative from various countries government along with implementation of favorable regulations are expected to create more growth opportunities during forecast period.

On the basis of product, epoxies segment is expected to dominate global market during forecast period. The major growth in demand from extensive applications in paints & coatings, adhesives, wood and concrete repair boosts the growth rate of epoxies segment in global market. Also, demand from insulation activities from construction industry helps in growth of epoxies segment. The epoxies segment was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Based on application, pipes segment dominated the global demand and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during forecast period. Rising demand for bio-based construction polymers for pipe fitting and insulation in growing construction industry is major growth driver for pipes segment. The pipe segment held XX% of global market shares in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR XX% during forecast period.

Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific held major shares of global market in 2019 and expected to remain major during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 30% of global demand in 2019. The rise in demand from growing infrastructure, particularly in India and China drives the global bio-based construction polymers market in Asia-Pacific. Market in Asia-pacific is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Earlier it held XX% global market shares in 2019.

• PolyOne Corporation

• TEIJIN

• Bio-On SpA

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Toyobo Co. Ltd.

• NatureWorks LLC

• Evonik Industries

• BASF SE

• SK Chemicals

• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

• Tate & Lyle

• Hiusan Biosciences

• Kaneka TEPHA

• Synbra

• Metabolix

The Bio-Based Construction Polymers market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

