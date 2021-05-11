Blood Glucose Device Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Acon, Abbott Diabetes Care, Roche Diagnostic, Bayer HealthCare, Agamatrix Inc., Arkray, Ascensia Diabetes Care, etc

”

This report elaborates the Blood Glucose Device market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Blood Glucose Device industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Blood Glucose Device. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Blood Glucose Device in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Get a sample of the report from https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5977722

Key players in the global Blood Glucose Device market covered in Chapter 13:

Acon

Abbott Diabetes Care

Roche Diagnostic

Bayer HealthCare

Agamatrix Inc.

Arkray

Ascensia Diabetes Care

LifeScanInc

Medisana

Bionime Corporation

Trivida

Johnson & Johnson

Rossmax



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Blood Glucose Device market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring System



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Blood Glucose Device market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5977722

Table of Content

1 Blood Glucose Device Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Blood Glucose Device Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Blood Glucose Device Market Forces

3.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Blood Glucose Device Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Blood Glucose Device Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Export and Import

5.2 United States Blood Glucose Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Blood Glucose Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Blood Glucose Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Blood Glucose Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Blood Glucose Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Blood Glucose Device Market – By Type

6.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Blood Glucose Device Production, Price and Growth Rate of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Blood Glucose Device Production, Price and Growth Rate of Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (2015-2020)

7 Blood Glucose Device Market – By Application

7.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Consumption and Growth Rate of Type 2 Diabetes (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Blood Glucose Device Consumption and Growth Rate of Type 1 Diabetes (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Blood Glucose Device Consumption and Growth Rate of Gestational Diabetes (2015-2020)

8 North America Blood Glucose Device Market

8.1 North America Blood Glucose Device Market Size

8.2 United States Blood Glucose Device Market Size

8.3 Canada Blood Glucose Device Market Size

8.4 Mexico Blood Glucose Device Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Blood Glucose Device Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Blood Glucose Device Market Size

9.2 Germany Blood Glucose Device Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Blood Glucose Device Market Size

9.4 France Blood Glucose Device Market Size

9.5 Italy Blood Glucose Device Market Size

9.6 Spain Blood Glucose Device Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Device Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Device Market Size

10.2 China Blood Glucose Device Market Size

10.3 Japan Blood Glucose Device Market Size

10.4 South Korea Blood Glucose Device Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Blood Glucose Device Market Size

10.6 India Blood Glucose Device Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Device Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Device Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Blood Glucose Device Market Size

11.3 UAE Blood Glucose Device Market Size

11.4 South Africa Blood Glucose Device Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Blood Glucose Device Market Analysis

12.1 South America Blood Glucose Device Market Size

12.2 Brazil Blood Glucose Device Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Acon

13.1.1 Acon Basic Information

13.1.2 Acon Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Acon Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Abbott Diabetes Care

13.2.1 Abbott Diabetes Care Basic Information

13.2.2 Abbott Diabetes Care Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Roche Diagnostic

13.3.1 Roche Diagnostic Basic Information

13.3.2 Roche Diagnostic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Roche Diagnostic Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Bayer HealthCare

13.4.1 Bayer HealthCare Basic Information

13.4.2 Bayer HealthCare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Bayer HealthCare Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Agamatrix Inc.

13.5.1 Agamatrix Inc. Basic Information

13.5.2 Agamatrix Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Agamatrix Inc. Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Arkray

13.6.1 Arkray Basic Information

13.6.2 Arkray Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Arkray Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

13.7.1 Ascensia Diabetes Care Basic Information

13.7.2 Ascensia Diabetes Care Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Ascensia Diabetes Care Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 LifeScanInc

13.8.1 LifeScanInc Basic Information

13.8.2 LifeScanInc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 LifeScanInc Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Medisana

13.9.1 Medisana Basic Information

13.9.2 Medisana Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Medisana Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Bionime Corporation

13.10.1 Bionime Corporation Basic Information

13.10.2 Bionime Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Bionime Corporation Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Trivida

13.11.1 Trivida Basic Information

13.11.2 Trivida Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Trivida Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 Johnson & Johnson

13.12.1 Johnson & Johnson Basic Information

13.12.2 Johnson & Johnson Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 Johnson & Johnson Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.13 Rossmax

13.13.1 Rossmax Basic Information

13.13.2 Rossmax Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.13.3 Rossmax Blood Glucose Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Blood Glucose Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Blood Glucose Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Blood Glucose Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Blood Glucose Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Blood Glucose Device Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



Single User Copy Direct Purchase @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/5977722

”