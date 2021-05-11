Rapid Testing Devices Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Dr gerwerk, Express, MPD, Quest Diagnostics, Roche, Alere, Siemens, etc

”
This report elaborates the Rapid Testing Devices market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Rapid Testing Devices industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Rapid Testing Devices. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Rapid Testing Devices in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Key players in the global Rapid Testing Devices market covered in Chapter 13:
Dr gerwerk
Express
MPD
Quest Diagnostics
Roche
Alere
Siemens
Thermo Fisher
Shimadzu
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Rapid Testing Devices market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Urine Testing Devices
Oral Fluid Testing Devices
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Rapid Testing Devices market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Hospital
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Private Labs
Research Institute
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Content
1 Rapid Testing Devices Market – Research Scope
1.1 Study Goals
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Key Market Segments
1.4 Study and Forecasting Years
2 Rapid Testing Devices Market – Research Methodology
2.1 Methodology
2.2 Research Data Source
2.2.1 Secondary Data
2.2.2 Primary Data
2.2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer
3 Rapid Testing Devices Market Forces
3.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)
3.2.1 Political Factors
3.2.2 Economic Factors
3.2.3 Social Factors
3.2.4 Technological Factors
3.2.5 Environmental Factors
3.2.6 Legal Factors
3.3 Industry Trend Analysis
3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19
3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario
3.5 Industry Risk Assessment
4 Rapid Testing Devices Market – By Geography
4.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Value and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries
4.2.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.2.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions
4.3.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
4.3.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
5 Rapid Testing Devices Market – By Trade Statistics
5.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import
5.2 United States Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.3 Europe Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.4 China Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.5 Japan Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.6 India Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)
5.7 …
6 Rapid Testing Devices Market – By Type
6.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production by Types (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value by Types (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)
6.3 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Urine Testing Devices (2015-2020)
6.4 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Oral Fluid Testing Devices (2015-2020)
7 Rapid Testing Devices Market – By Application
7.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
7.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital (2015-2020)
7.3 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies (2015-2020)
7.4 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Private Labs (2015-2020)
7.5 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Research Institute (2015-2020)
7.6 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)
8 North America Rapid Testing Devices Market
8.1 North America Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
8.2 United States Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
8.3 Canada Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
8.4 Mexico Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
9 Europe Rapid Testing Devices Market Analysis
9.1 Europe Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
9.2 Germany Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
9.3 United Kingdom Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
9.4 France Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
9.5 Italy Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
9.6 Spain Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market
10 Asia-Pacific Rapid Testing Devices Market Analysis
10.1 Asia-Pacific Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
10.2 China Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
10.3 Japan Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
10.4 South Korea Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
10.5 Southeast Asia Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
10.6 India Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market
11 Middle East and Africa Rapid Testing Devices Market Analysis
11.1 Middle East and Africa Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
11.2 Saudi Arabia Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
11.3 UAE Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
11.4 South Africa Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market
12 South America Rapid Testing Devices Market Analysis
12.1 South America Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
12.2 Brazil Rapid Testing Devices Market Size
12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Dr gerwerk
13.1.1 Dr gerwerk Basic Information
13.1.2 Dr gerwerk Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.1.3 Dr gerwerk Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.2 Express
13.2.1 Express Basic Information
13.2.2 Express Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.2.3 Express Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.3 MPD
13.3.1 MPD Basic Information
13.3.2 MPD Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.3.3 MPD Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.4 Quest Diagnostics
13.4.1 Quest Diagnostics Basic Information
13.4.2 Quest Diagnostics Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.4.3 Quest Diagnostics Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.5 Roche
13.5.1 Roche Basic Information
13.5.2 Roche Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.5.3 Roche Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.6 Alere
13.6.1 Alere Basic Information
13.6.2 Alere Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.6.3 Alere Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.7 Siemens
13.7.1 Siemens Basic Information
13.7.2 Siemens Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.7.3 Siemens Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.8 Thermo Fisher
13.8.1 Thermo Fisher Basic Information
13.8.2 Thermo Fisher Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.8.3 Thermo Fisher Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
13.9 Shimadzu
13.9.1 Shimadzu Basic Information
13.9.2 Shimadzu Product Profiles, Application and Specification
13.9.3 Shimadzu Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)
14 Market Forecast – By Regions
14.1 North America Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.2 Europe Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.3 Asia-Pacific Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.4 Middle East and Africa Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
14.5 South America Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
15.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.1.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)
15.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)
