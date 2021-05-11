Rapid Testing Devices Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Dr gerwerk, Express, MPD, Quest Diagnostics, Roche, Alere, Siemens, etc

”

This report elaborates the Rapid Testing Devices market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Rapid Testing Devices industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Rapid Testing Devices. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Rapid Testing Devices in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Rapid Testing Devices market covered in Chapter 13:

Dr gerwerk

Express

MPD

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Alere

Siemens

Thermo Fisher

Shimadzu



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Rapid Testing Devices market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Urine Testing Devices

Oral Fluid Testing Devices



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Rapid Testing Devices market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospital

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Private Labs

Research Institute

Other



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Rapid Testing Devices Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Rapid Testing Devices Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Rapid Testing Devices Market Forces

3.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Rapid Testing Devices Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Rapid Testing Devices Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import

5.2 United States Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Rapid Testing Devices Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Rapid Testing Devices Market – By Type

6.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Urine Testing Devices (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Rapid Testing Devices Production, Price and Growth Rate of Oral Fluid Testing Devices (2015-2020)

7 Rapid Testing Devices Market – By Application

7.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospital (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Private Labs (2015-2020)

7.5 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Research Institute (2015-2020)

7.6 Global Rapid Testing Devices Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

8 North America Rapid Testing Devices Market

8.1 North America Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

8.2 United States Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

8.3 Canada Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

8.4 Mexico Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Rapid Testing Devices Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

9.2 Germany Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

9.4 France Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

9.5 Italy Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

9.6 Spain Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Rapid Testing Devices Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

10.2 China Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

10.3 Japan Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

10.4 South Korea Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

10.6 India Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Rapid Testing Devices Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

11.3 UAE Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

11.4 South Africa Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Rapid Testing Devices Market Analysis

12.1 South America Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

12.2 Brazil Rapid Testing Devices Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Dr gerwerk

13.1.1 Dr gerwerk Basic Information

13.1.2 Dr gerwerk Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Dr gerwerk Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Express

13.2.1 Express Basic Information

13.2.2 Express Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Express Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 MPD

13.3.1 MPD Basic Information

13.3.2 MPD Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 MPD Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Quest Diagnostics

13.4.1 Quest Diagnostics Basic Information

13.4.2 Quest Diagnostics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Quest Diagnostics Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Roche

13.5.1 Roche Basic Information

13.5.2 Roche Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Roche Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Alere

13.6.1 Alere Basic Information

13.6.2 Alere Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Alere Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Siemens

13.7.1 Siemens Basic Information

13.7.2 Siemens Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Siemens Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Thermo Fisher

13.8.1 Thermo Fisher Basic Information

13.8.2 Thermo Fisher Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Thermo Fisher Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Shimadzu

13.9.1 Shimadzu Basic Information

13.9.2 Shimadzu Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Shimadzu Rapid Testing Devices Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Rapid Testing Devices Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



”