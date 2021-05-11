Connected Health Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – BioTelemetry, Inc., Fitbit, Evolent Health, STANLEY Healthcare, Abbott, Medtronic, etc

“By using technology to provide healthcare services remotely, connected health is a social technology model for healthcare management and delivery. Connected Health, also known as Technical Support Care, is designed to maximize healthcare resources and provide consumers with more flexible opportunities to interact with clinicians and better manage their care. It uses off-the-shelf consumer technology to provide patient care outside the hospital or doctor’s office. Interconnected health includes telemedicine, remote care (eg, home care), and programs in disease and lifestyle management, often utilizing existing technologies, such as connected devices using cellular networks, and associated with efforts to improve chronic care.

This report elaborates the Connected Health market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Connected Health industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Connected Health. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Connected Health in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Get a sample of the report from https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5978001

Key players in the global Connected Health market covered in Chapter 13:

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Fitbit

Evolent Health

STANLEY Healthcare

Abbott

Medtronic

Accenture

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Allscripts

HUAWEI

Epic Systems

ConnectedHealth

Samsung

Apple

Athenahealth

DXY

Xiaomi

Good doctor online

Ping An



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Connected Health market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Home Monitoring

Clinical Monitoring

Assisted Living

Telemedicine



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Connected Health market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Treating chronic diseases

Collecting medical data

Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5978001

Table of Content

1 Connected Health Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Connected Health Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Connected Health Market Forces

3.1 Global Connected Health Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Connected Health Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Connected Health Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Connected Health Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Connected Health Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Connected Health Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Connected Health Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Connected Health Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Connected Health Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Connected Health Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Connected Health Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Connected Health Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Connected Health Export and Import

5.2 United States Connected Health Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Connected Health Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Connected Health Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Connected Health Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Connected Health Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Connected Health Market – By Type

6.1 Global Connected Health Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Connected Health Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Connected Health Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Connected Health Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Connected Health Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Connected Health Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Connected Health Production, Price and Growth Rate of Home Monitoring (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Connected Health Production, Price and Growth Rate of Clinical Monitoring (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Connected Health Production, Price and Growth Rate of Assisted Living (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Connected Health Production, Price and Growth Rate of Telemedicine (2015-2020)

7 Connected Health Market – By Application

7.1 Global Connected Health Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Connected Health Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Connected Health Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Connected Health Consumption and Growth Rate of Treating chronic diseases (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Connected Health Consumption and Growth Rate of Collecting medical data (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Connected Health Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

8 North America Connected Health Market

8.1 North America Connected Health Market Size

8.2 United States Connected Health Market Size

8.3 Canada Connected Health Market Size

8.4 Mexico Connected Health Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Connected Health Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Connected Health Market Size

9.2 Germany Connected Health Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Connected Health Market Size

9.4 France Connected Health Market Size

9.5 Italy Connected Health Market Size

9.6 Spain Connected Health Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Connected Health Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Health Market Size

10.2 China Connected Health Market Size

10.3 Japan Connected Health Market Size

10.4 South Korea Connected Health Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Connected Health Market Size

10.6 India Connected Health Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Connected Health Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Connected Health Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Connected Health Market Size

11.3 UAE Connected Health Market Size

11.4 South Africa Connected Health Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Connected Health Market Analysis

12.1 South America Connected Health Market Size

12.2 Brazil Connected Health Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 BioTelemetry, Inc.

13.1.1 BioTelemetry, Inc. Basic Information

13.1.2 BioTelemetry, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 BioTelemetry, Inc. Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Fitbit

13.2.1 Fitbit Basic Information

13.2.2 Fitbit Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Fitbit Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Evolent Health

13.3.1 Evolent Health Basic Information

13.3.2 Evolent Health Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Evolent Health Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 STANLEY Healthcare

13.4.1 STANLEY Healthcare Basic Information

13.4.2 STANLEY Healthcare Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 STANLEY Healthcare Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Abbott

13.5.1 Abbott Basic Information

13.5.2 Abbott Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Abbott Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Medtronic

13.6.1 Medtronic Basic Information

13.6.2 Medtronic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Medtronic Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Accenture

13.7.1 Accenture Basic Information

13.7.2 Accenture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Accenture Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

13.8.1 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Basic Information

13.8.2 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Honeywell Life Care Solutions Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Allscripts

13.9.1 Allscripts Basic Information

13.9.2 Allscripts Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Allscripts Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 HUAWEI

13.10.1 HUAWEI Basic Information

13.10.2 HUAWEI Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 HUAWEI Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Epic Systems

13.11.1 Epic Systems Basic Information

13.11.2 Epic Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Epic Systems Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 ConnectedHealth

13.12.1 ConnectedHealth Basic Information

13.12.2 ConnectedHealth Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 ConnectedHealth Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.13 Samsung

13.13.1 Samsung Basic Information

13.13.2 Samsung Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.13.3 Samsung Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.14 Apple

13.14.1 Apple Basic Information

13.14.2 Apple Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.14.3 Apple Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.15 Athenahealth

13.15.1 Athenahealth Basic Information

13.15.2 Athenahealth Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.15.3 Athenahealth Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.16 DXY

13.16.1 DXY Basic Information

13.16.2 DXY Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.16.3 DXY Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.17 Xiaomi

13.17.1 Xiaomi Basic Information

13.17.2 Xiaomi Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.17.3 Xiaomi Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.18 Good doctor online

13.18.1 Good doctor online Basic Information

13.18.2 Good doctor online Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.18.3 Good doctor online Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.19 Ping An

13.19.1 Ping An Basic Information

13.19.2 Ping An Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.19.3 Ping An Connected Health Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Connected Health Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Connected Health Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Health Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Connected Health Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Connected Health Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Connected Health Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Connected Health Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Connected Health Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Connected Health Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



Single User Copy Direct Purchase @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/5978001

”