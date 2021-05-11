Global Workspace Management Platform Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2026: By Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Application and Region.

Global report on Workspace Management Platform market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Workspace Management Platform will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

In 2019, the cloud-based deployment type segment dominated the market with more than 56 % share of the global workspace management platform market thanks to the rising focus of organizations towards reducing their spending on the IT industry. Also, the need for increased agility, efficiency and flexibility of their marketing processes is contributing to the growth of the segment.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise’s segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.21% to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2026. Large enterprises adopt workplace management solutions to streamline their complex work environments. Large enterprises demand strong automation capabilities and monitoring solutions for strategic decision-making and resource allocation.

The MMR report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America region is expected to hold the largest XX% growth rate during the forecast period thanks to a growing focus on space regulations by governments and the presence of leading vendors. The U.S. dominated the North America Workspace Management Platform Market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, with a CAGR of 14.9%. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the second-largest XX% growth rate during the forecast period owing to a rising number of co-working spaces that are using workspace management platform in regions such as China, India, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia, etc.

Companies are involved in adopting sustainable strategies to gain competitive edges such as new product launch, product up-gradation and collaborative agreements. Such as, in June 2020, IBM announced Watson Works, a curated set of products that includes IBM Watson AI models and applications to address post-COVID-19 workplace requirements, like workplace re-entry, facilities management, prioritizing employee health, space allocation, contract retracing, and communication & collaboration.

In recent years, the major players have taken several strategic measures, such as facility expansions and partnerships. For example, In November 2019, iOFFICE Company acquired ManagerPlus, a prominent asset management SaaS provider. ManagerPlus expanded iOFFICE’s cloud solutions for the workspace management platform market globally.

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Asure Software Inc.

• ASG Technologies

• Condeco Group Ltd

• Coworkify

• essensys Ltd.

• Planon Group

• Yardi Systems, Inc.

• SmartSpace Software Plc.

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• Habu Spaces Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• iOffice, Inc.

• Others

The Workspace Management Platform market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

By region, Workspace Management Platform Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

