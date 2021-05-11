New Report: Global Superplasticizers Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The Superplasticizers Market size is estimated at $5.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow by 7.4% annually to reach $7.3 billion by 2024.

The super plasticizer market has grown as the demand for cement concrete, which has high workability and fluidity properties along with low water demand, has grown. In terms of fast and durable construction, global infrastructure improvements combined with technological advances are expected to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years. Increasing demand for high-strength concrete mixtures, especially for rapid construction of beams and columns, along with improved flow characteristics is expected to spur the growth of the high plasticizer market.

Superplasticizers Market Segmentations

By Type:

PC

SNF

SMF

MLS

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Application:

Ready-Mix Concrete

Precast Concrete

High Performance Concrete

Others

Key Players

Finoric LLC

Arkema Group

Creative UNited Co.

RosBalt Grupa Holding

BASF

Beijing Dongke United Technologies Co.,Ltd

Sika Group

Kao Corporation

Nippon Shokubai

Mapei SpA

Shandong Wanshon Chemical Co. Ltd.

Anhui Elite Industrial Co.,ltd

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

