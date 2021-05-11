Sustainability in Banking Market May Set New Growth Story | Triodos Bank, ING, Barclays, Alipay

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Sustainability in Banking – Thematic Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Sustainability in Banking – Thematic market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Aspiration, JPMorgan Chase, Triodos Bank, ING, Barclays, Alipay, DBS, DiMuto, hiveonline, Standard Chartered, Danske Bank, TSB

Banks exert an enormous indirect influence on the environment through their lending, investing, and advisory activities – so large that the UN insists without a “step change” in their activities it will be impossible to meet Paris Agreement goals. This puts responsibility for climate change squarely on banks’ shoulders at a time when millennials – as both customers and employees – strongly indicate they want their commercial providers to be accountable, and to articulate a purpose beyond profitability.

This covers not just environmental impact but a wide range of social and governance considerations. Increasingly, both everything we buy and everything our money touches can and will be measured for its impact on sustainability. Just as “green” consumers want traceability in supply chains in order to know when they are facilitating harm or injustice, this is shifting now to tractability in their money. This means it is becoming socially unacceptable to not know where one’s money is and what it is doing. Digital, of course, can bring new levels of insight and visibility to this.

Scope

– Sustainability is a way to atone for that by doing demonstrable good for local communities, employees, customers, and the environment, rather than the skin deep PR of “on your side” marketing campaigns.

Regional Analysis for Sustainability in Banking – Thematic Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

