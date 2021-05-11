Global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices Market: 2020-2027

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices Market Overview:

The Cryotherapy Ablation or Cryoablation is a technique of destroying tissues by freezing. For many decades, it has been used for cancer treatment. This technique causes cellular damage and necrosis of tissues by direct mechanisms, which cause cold-induced injury to the cells. Cellular injury, both indirect and direct, can therefore be influenced by four factors: cooling rate, target temperature, time at the target temperature, and thawing rate. Although Cryoablation has been used to treat malignancy in a wide variety of organs, including the eye, brain, head, neck, and esophagus, in current practice it is most commonly used in the treatment of liver, kidney, lung, prostate, and breast malignancy. Cryoablation can be performed via surgical (open or laparoscopic) or percutaneous approaches. The complete process of Cryoablation is carried out using hollow needles which are also known as cryoprobes. The cryoprobes are primarily placed near or inserted in the tissue which is intended to be killed in the process of Cryoablation.

Global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices Market Dynamics:

Advantages of Cryotherapy Ablation like improvements in imaging which allows early detection of small cancers, minimally invasive techniques in oncology, applicable in elderly patients and in case of comorbidities, a short hospital stay, and an attractive alternative for surgical treatments are propelling the market growth. Availability of various products with customized probes for Cryoablation will further help to boost the market during the forecast period. Prominent factors accelerating the market growth are increasing cases of lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer and renal cancer.

Despite the advantages, certain limitations of Cryoablation technique like the complexity of prognosis, control of cryonecrosis borders, perifocal edema, maintenance, and lack of skilled professionals in handling the Cryoablation devices may hamper the market growth.

Global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices Market Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate with a CAGR of xx% throughout the forecast period.

Favorable reimbursement policies, sophisticated medical infrastructures with increasing FDA approvals are expected to drive the Cryoablation devices market in North America. Europe is anticipated to account for the second-largest share owing to the rising geriatric population, prevalence of various cancers, and high adoption rate of Cryotherapy. The Asia Pacific represents the fastest growing market for therapeutic cryoablation devices owing to rising incidences of cancer coupled with rising demographics in the region.

Global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices Market Segmentation:

The Cryotherapy Ablation devices market can be segmented based on the product type and application.

Global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices Market, By Product:

• Cryotherapy Catheters

• Cryotherapy Generators

Global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices Market, By Application:

• Kidney cancer

• Lung cancer

• Breast cancer

• Prostate cancer

Segment Analysis:

The Cryotherapy Generators are expected to be the dominant segment in the market due to precise and accurate results. The CRYOGEN is a range of stand-alone Liquid Nitrogen Generators. Utilizing a reliable ‘Cryo-refrigerator’ design of cold head technology and helium compressor, the nitrogen gas is then produced using the PSA technology which is cooled to 77K (-196°C) to produce liquid nitrogen. The challenge of this type of system is that as the cryogen chills tissue at the tip of the cryoprobe, absorption of heat from the tissue causes a phase transition in the cryogen from liquid to gas. This rapid expansion of the gas at the tip of the cryoprobe can block the flow of the liquid cryogen through the needle, an effect termed vapor lock.

Key players operating in global Cryotherapy Ablation Devices market:

• Icecure Medical

• AtriCure Inc.

• Medtronic

• St. Jude Medical

• Galil Medical

• HealthTronics

• BVM Medical

• Cooper surgicals

