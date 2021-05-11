Global Graph Analytics Market: 2020 – 2027

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Graph Analytics Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Graph Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Request For View Sample Graph Analytics Market Report Page :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/83587

Global Graph Analytics Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Graph Analytics market report are

Graph Analytics Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

The report has profiled around nineteen key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers, and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimating the size of the same. The manufacturing environment in each region is different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost of manufacturing, supply chain, availability of raw materials, labor cost, availability of advanced technology, trusted vendors are analyzed and the report has come up with recommendations for a future hot spot in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Graph Analytics Market Dynamics

Rise in the demand for Low Latency Queries

The increasing need for analyzing low latency queries, and the ability to determine relationships between data in the real – time environment is the basic factor that is driving the growth of the market for graph analytics tools. Moreover, integration of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain technologies could also be held as the factors that might help in driving the market growth for the tools, during the forecast period.

Lack of Technical Skills

It is true that graph analytics has gained high popularity in recent times, but analyzing various solutions and predicting the data for future times is quite a big task, which requires a skilled workforce for implementing algorithms and utilizing the models appropriately. Therefore, the absence of such good technological personnel, when the technology advancement is at the growing phase in each and every sector could be one of the prime reasons that could hinder the market growth for the graph analytics tools, during the forecast period.

Scope of Global Graph Analytics Market: Inquire before buying

The market is divided into 4 major segments and further into sub-segments to forecast the market size by value.

Global Graph Analytics Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

The Solutions Segment is expected to witness highest market share during the forecast period.

The Solutions segment is expected to grow and have dominance in the market, during the forecast period. This substantial growth of the segment could be attributed to the increased demand for analyzing low – latency queries, real-time data. Also, the rapid use of virtualization for big data analytics is various other factors that could be held responsible for driving the growth of the market for graph analytics, in this segment, during the forecast period.

Global Graph Analytics Market

To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Global Graph Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

• On Premises

• Cloud Based

The Cloud Deployment Segment is expected to Witness Highest market share during the forecast period.

With the rise in the development of many advanced technologies, today, almost all Graph Analytics systems use cloud-based services for their deployment. The reason being that the cloud-based services require less physical information and hence, it becomes very easy to store and maintain the data, and get insights from the same effect. This integration, not only saves time associated with the data transfer but also provides a faster implementation of actions required in case of any data manipulations, at any time.

Global Graph Analytics Market, By Applications

• Customer Analytics

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Recommendation Engines

• Route Optimization

• Fraud Detection

• Others

Route Optimization Application Segment is expected to register a highest market share, during the forecast period.

It is expected that the Route Optimization application segment would have dominance in the market for Graph Analytics over the forecast period. This substantial growth could be attributed to the rise in need for identifying the fastest and safest route in verticals, like supply chain and logistics, transportation and retail & eCommerce.

Global Graph Analytics Market, By Industry Vertical

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Ecommerce & Retail

• Transportation & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Others

Global Graph Analytics Market1

Global Graph Analytics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East& Africa

• South America

Asia Pacific is expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period.

In the year 2020, North America accounted for the highest market share for the graph analytics. But it is expected that the Asia Pacific would dominate the market for Graph Analytics over the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of advanced technologies, like Artificial Intelligence, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), by various companies over the region. Furthermore, it is also noticed that various companies have raised their investments in real-time analytics, which in turn could also help the region for driving the market growth, during the forecast period.

Global Graph Analytics Market2

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Graph Analytics Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Graph Analytics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Graph Analytics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Graph Analytics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Graph Analytics Market Competitive Insights

Key players operating in Global Graph Analytics Market

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Amazon Web Services

• Oracle

• Neo4j

• TigerGraph

• DataStax

• TIBCO Software

• Lynx Analytics

• Cambridge Intelligence

• Kineviz

• Franz

• Expero

• Dataiku

• Tom Sawyer Software

• Teradata

• Linkurious

• Graphistry

• Objectivity

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Graph Analytics Report Here : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/83587

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research has served esteemed clients including Yamaha, Boeing, Sensata, Etnyre, Canada, ALCOR M&A, Microsoft, Harman, and other 200 MNCs worldwide. The Company provides B2B and B2C market research on 5000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Transportation, Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors. We, at Maximize Market Research, are a strong unified team of industry specialists and analysts across sectors to ensure entire Industry ecosystem is taken in perspective, factoring all recent development, latest trends and futuristic – the technological impact of uniquely specific industries. In line with the agreed scope and objective of the study, our approach is uniquely custom detailed.

Browse Complete Graph Analytics Full Report Details Here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-graph-analytics-market/83587/

Contact Us:

Maximize Market Research Pvt ltd

Phone: +91 9607195908 / +1 7747752163

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com