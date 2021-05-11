Global Plunger Cans Market: 2020-2026

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Plunger Cans Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Plunger Cans Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of % in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Market Dynamics

The growing economies leading to the growing demands of the development either in construction or manufacturing units can be seen in most of the regions. The frequent use by workers operating in sectors such as Oil & Gas and Chemical & Petrochemical of ordinary class or high-class flammable fluids as per the safety basis is expected to be one of the most significant reasons to drive the plunger cans market. Usually, they are made of chemically resistant ryton and brass, the pump base is designed to leave less liquid.

On the other hand, careless mistakes made in handling the plunger cans result in the exposure of these hazardous liquids which can cause damage at any instinct. These factors are foreseen to witness significant traction in the plunger cans market. Moreover, high manufacturing costs are likely to decrease the market of plunger cans. Overall, the global plunger cans market is expected to witness remarkable growth prospects during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of capacity, plunger cans are available in various capacities depending upon the storage requirement. Normal sizes plunger cans (0.5 to 1 Ltr.) are mostly used in the pharmaceutical industries whereas, larger plunger cans (more than 1 ltr.) are being preferred in construction, mining and other industries. The import or export of the flammable liquids is done by carrying the liquid in plunger cans or safety cans to avoid any type of hazardous activity. Gasoline, chemicals, solvents and variety of other hazardous liquids which are important for day to day usage can be stored in plunger cans for safety purposes. Mostly household, pharmaceutical and manufacturing preferred normal sizes. Hence, the demand for normal sizes plunger cans is expected to have a high share of XX% in the market during the forecasting period 2020-2026.

On the basis of end use, plunger cans are mostly used for the industrial purpose to carry highly flammable liquids to avoid the wastage or exposure. They are mostly used in the constructions, pharmaceutical, mining and manufacturing industries. In pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries, it is expected to have a high demand for the plunger cans in the forecasting period.

Regional Insights –

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share of xx% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the largest market of plunger cans due to many emerging economies such as India, China, Malaysia and others. Owing to the strong economic growth and demand, domestic companies have been looking forward to expand their business in plunger cans market. Europe is also one of the most appealing regions of the plunger can market for countries like Germany, France, UK and Italy. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to grow at better pace during the forecast period.

KEY PLAYERS –

• DENIOS,

• ECOSAFE

• Eagle

• Manufacturing Company

• Rotzmeier Sicherheitsbehalter,

• Justrite,

• Safeway Products

• Jamco Products

• SciMatCo,

• Strong Hold Products,

• Complete Environmental Products,

• The Durham Manufacturing Company

• The GWJ Company.

• SKP Automation System

• Colson Global

• Buytm Industries

