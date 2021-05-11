Chemical Protective Clothing Market 2021 Global Size, Share, Industry Growth, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Chemical Protective Clothing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global chemical protective clothing market reached a value of US$ 7.63 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Chemical protective clothing (CPC) refers to an additional layer of protection for reducing the seepage of toxic chemicals and fumes. This protective layer of clothing shields and isolates individuals from various chemical, biological, thermal, nuclear, and radiation hazards. Some of the most widely used protective clothing include helmets, high visibility vests, gloves, masks, respiratory aids, and safety goggles to protect the eyes. Over the years, CPC has been employed across the construction and manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, and defense industries.

Get a PDF Sample for More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-protective-clothing-market/requestsample

The global chemical protective clothing market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the handling of chemical products in various industries, which necessitates the use of protective clothing to safeguard personnel from hazardous materials. Apart from this, governments of various countries have implemented strict regulations for workers at chemical manufacturing units to use CPC for their safety. Besides this, the rising awareness about workplace safety and protection from hazardous or risky conditions has also escalated the demand for CPC worldwide. Furthermore, the growing deployment of biological warfare in defense tactics is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, several leading companies have introduced CPC that offers an exceptional athletic fit with high-performance fire resistance, breathability, and multi-weight fabrics for optimal layering effectiveness

Chemical Protective Clothing Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the chemical protective clothing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ansell Limited

3M Company

Delta Plus Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Enviroguard

Kimberly-Clark

Lakeland Industries

Mine Safety Appliances

Respirex International Ltd.

W. L. Gore and Associates

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global chemical protective clothing market on the basis of product type, raw material type, source, usability, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Coveralls

Hand Wear

Face Wear

Footwear

Others

Breakup by Raw Material Type:

Aramid Fiber & Blends

PBI and Polyamide

Cotton Fibers

Laminated Polyester

Polyolefin & Blends

UHMW Polyethylene

Others

Breakup by Source:

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Breakup by Usability:

Single-Use Protective Clothing

Reusable Protective Clothing

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction and Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Firefighting & Law Enforcement

Mining

Military

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/chemical-protective-clothing-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

