Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The global Drug Development Outsourcing market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies are gradually outsourcing research and development activities to academic and private contract research organizations (CROs) to reduce drug development schedules and costs. The pharmaceutical industry has witnessed drastic changes over the past two decades in terms of the transition to zero biological agents, expiration of patents, and an unprecedented reduction in the internal discovery of large pharmaceuticals. All of this has accelerated the adoption of outsourcing activities.

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market: Segmentation

In terms of service type, the global drug discovery outsourcing market has been categorized into biological services, chemical services, lead identification & screening, lead optimization, and others. The chemical services segment dominated the global drug discovery outsourcing market, in terms of value, in 2019. However, the biological services segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on drug type, the global drug discovery outsourcing market has been classified into small molecules and large molecules. The small molecules segment dominated the drug discovery outsourcing market in 2019 and is likely to remain dominant in the forecast period. In terms of therapeutic area, the global drug discovery outsourcing market has been divided into respiratory system, anti-infective, oncology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, immunomodulation, and others. Oncology segment dominated the global drug discovery outsourcing market in 2019.

Market Players

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

EVOTEC

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

GenScript

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Charles River

WuXi AppTec

Merck & Co., Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Dalton Pharma Services

Oncodesign

Jubilant Biosys

DiscoverX Corporation

QIAGEN

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market .

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report

What was the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

