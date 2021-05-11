Human Identification Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2029 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has developed an exclusive report titled “Human Identification Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022)”. This report offers an all-inclusive forecast & analysis on the global human identification market during the assessment period, 2017 to 2022. With the help of primary interviews, FMI’s analysts have profiled key participants actively operating in the global human identification market.

In order to ascertain the overall size of the global human identification market, revenues procured by the market players during 2012 to 2016 have been aggregated in the report. The historical data acquired is then repurposed for deriving forecasts on market size, wherein macroeconomic factors and regional trends have been considered. FMI has designed this report for gratifying the concerns of key market participants, with the provision of necessary inputs on how human identification will gain an unwavering and robust position in the changing landscape of forensic science.

Report Structure

The report begins with an executive summary of the global market for human identification, highlighting insights about the market growth across. This chapter of the report also offers the global market size evaluations for the forecast period. An overview of the global human identification market has been provided in the executive summary of the report, followed by a brief introduction and a formal definition of “human identification”.

The report also offers a conclusive impact analysis on several factors influencing the market dynamics. An analysis on the supply chain, pricing, cost structure, and financials is included in the report. Presence of key companies operating in the global market for human identification have been plotted by using an intensity map. For interpreting the market size estimations, the report has utilised metrics, such as compound annual growth rates, Basis Point Share index, absolute $ opportunities, and Year-on-Year growth rates.

Market Taxonomy

Succeeding chapters of the report offer a segmentation-wise analysis on the global human identification market. The report has segmented the global human identification market on the basis of modality, product type, end user and region. These chapters deliver information about the market based on country-wise analysis and forecast, and cross-sectional market evaluations.

Product Instruments DNA Collection Systems Electrophoresis Systems Thermal Cyclers Rapid DNA Analysis Systems NGS Platforms Microarray Scanners Others

Software & Data Management Analytical Software Data Interpretation Data Storage

Assay Kits & Cartridges DNA Sample Preparation & Extraction Kits DNA Amplification Kits DNA Quantification Kits Rapid DNA Analysis Cartridges

Other Consumables Technology Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Short Tandem Repeats (STR)

Microarray Technology

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Rapid DNA Analysis Application Molecular Forensic Analysis

DNA Database Updating

Paternity & Kinship Testing

Crime and Sexual Assault Investigation

Missing Person Investigation

Disaster Victim Identification

Anthropology Studies

Cell Line Identification

Population-based Studies

Genetic-based Studies End User Forensic laboratories

Law Enforcement Agencies

Academic and Research Labs

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa

Competition Landscape

The report’s concluding chapters offer information about key participants in the global human identification market. These chapters clearly depict the competition landscape of the human identification market, along with key developments made by leading market players and their current standings in the global human identification market. These chapters also provide analysis on strategic undertakings and mergers & acquisition activities by the market players.

Research Methodology

Analysts at FMI have adopted a steadfast research methodology for delivering accurate forecasts, wherein key market players are extensively profiled, and research findings from primary research are validated.

All quantitative and qualitative aspects of the global human identification market have been thoroughly addressed prior to the provision of inferences in the report. Through data collection, analysis and validation, market size estimations provided in the report showcase key presumptive scenarios which are likely to encompass future of human identification.

In a bid to provide a wide understanding on the human identification market, evaluations offered in the report have been converted into “US$”, considering most recent currency exchange rates. The report’s lucidity has been leveraged by the in-depth secondary research for making it a reliable reference for market participants and industry leaders in assessing future direction of the market.