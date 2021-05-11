Dewatering Pumps Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 5.2% through 2018-2028 – Future Market Insights

The global dewatering pumps market is identified as a fairly concentrated market with the organized sector having a share of around 49% of the global market followed by Tier 2 and small scale manufacturers. The principal aim of the manufacturers has been the expansion of market footprint via extension of their product portfolio and strengthening of the sales and distribution network. Leading players in the market are focused to shift their production bases to Asia Pacific in order to capitalize on the economies of scale. The global market, characteristically, is poignant towards consolidation. Several mergers were seen during the recent past; the same trend is anticipated to continue over the coming years with profitability to remain as the core strategy behind these acquisitions.

Long-term tie-ups with EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) companies are expected to provide high and stable sales to international manufacturers of dewatering pump. Most sales of small and medium capacity pumps take place through distributors and retailers, which generally hold multi-branded & wide variety products at their shelves. Providing integrated offerings through diverse range of products and developing strong distribution and aftersales service network at regional and local level can provide significant opportunities for growth. In order to gain competitive advantage, strong focus on life-cycle costs analysis, including reducing operating costs through energy-efficient solutions, is highly required for product differentiation.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6685

According to the report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global dewatering pumps market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2028. In 2017, the market was worth US$ 5,498.6 Mn and is expected to rise to a valuation of US$ 9,510.2 Mn by the end of 2028.

Burgeoning Exploration Activities for New Sources of Water to Trigger High Demand

Governments of emerging economies in Asia Pacific and MEA, particularly in countries such as South Africa, Morocco and the UAE, are focusing on improving drinking water facilities in urban as well as rural areas. Also, exploration of new water sources is expected to increase sales of pumps with enhanced capacity and efficiency for agricultural and domestic applications. Desalinization projects are also expected to contribute to adoption of pumps, as most parts of the globe still lack the basic facility of running water.

An estimated 60% of the world is still without running water. ASEAN region is witnessing increase in water supply and sanitation projects by governments, which is likely to boost sales of centrifugal pumps for domestic and agricultural applications. It has been estimated that only 50% of the global population has access to drinking water from a piped connection providing running water in their homes or compounds. As per the analyst, the demand for dewatering pumps across the globe, especially in ASEAN countries will increase owing to these reasons.

Preview Analysis Global Dewatering Pumps Market Segmentation by Equipment- Civic Infrastructure Construction: Commercial Construction, Tunnels; Mining & Metals, Paper & Pulp, Chemicals, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, Municipal, Others; Capacity-0.5-3 hp, 3-10 hp, 10-50 hp, Above 50 hp; Application- Sludge Pumps, Slurry Pumps, Drainage Pumps, Hybrid Pumps: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dewatering-pumps-market

Low Priced China-based Pumps to Act as Hindrance to Market Growth

The presence of numerous Chinese players who are offering low-priced pumps acts as a restraint to most regional and global players offering pumps. The surging price pressure from these players is influencing the main suppliers to offer high-quality, reliable, efficient, and technologically-advanced pumps at competitive prices. However, the price sensitive nature of the market is a restraining factor on overall revenue growth potential of the global pump market. Emergence of China as a major producer of low cost pumps, is has disrupted the market to a certain extent. In order to overcome this challenge, international pump vendors need to differentiate their products through various additional services and integration of advanced technologies.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customised insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6685

More from FMI’s Industrial Automation & Equipment Market Intelligence:

Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Segmentation By Product Type – Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer; By Capacity – Low (<= 150 kW), Medium (150 kW – 1 MW), High (> 1 MW); By Hydrogen Outlet Pressure – Low, Medium, High; By End Use – Ammonia, Methanol, Refinery/Hydrocarbon Processing, Electronics, Energy, Power to Gas, Transport, Metal Production and Fabrication, Pharma & Biotech, Food and Beverages, Glass Industry:

Segmentation By Product Type – Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer; By Capacity – Low (<= 150 kW), Medium (150 kW – 1 MW), High (> 1 MW); By Hydrogen Outlet Pressure – Low, Medium, High; By End Use – Ammonia, Methanol, Refinery/Hydrocarbon Processing, Electronics, Energy, Power to Gas, Transport, Metal Production and Fabrication, Pharma & Biotech, Food and Beverages, Glass Industry: Refrigerated Display Cases Market Segmentation By Product Type – Plug-In Device, Remote operated Device; By Construction – Horizontal, Vertical, Hybrid; By End User – Food Service Sector, Retail Food and Beverage Sector:

Segmentation By Product Type – Plug-In Device, Remote operated Device; By Construction – Horizontal, Vertical, Hybrid; By End User – Food Service Sector, Retail Food and Beverage Sector: Noise Control System Market Segmentation Product Type – Acoustic Panels, Acoustic Tiles, Sound Curtains, Acoustic Surface, Sound Insulating Flooring, Sound Barrier Walls, Baffles, Sound Blanket, Sound Doors; Material Type – Fiberglass, Wood, Plastic Sheets, Concrete, Other; Application – Residential Noise Control System, Industrial Noise Control System, Commercial Noise Control System:

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com