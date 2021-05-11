Breast Cancer Drugs Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

A new 85 page research study released with title ‘Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market – By Drug Type (HER2 Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Anti-metabolites, CDK4/6 Inhibitors, and Hormonal Receptors), By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World): Forecast up to 2026’ provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia but also players analysis with profile such as Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Bristol–Myers Squibb, AbbVie Inc., Macrogenomics With n-number of tables and figures examining the Breast Cancer Drugs Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026

Overview of the Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the “Global Breast Cancer Drugs

Market” will grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2019–2025. Breast

cancer is a kind of cancer formed in tissues of the breast. The most common types

of breast cancer are ductal carcinoma, which begins in the lining of the milk ducts

and lobular carcinoma, which starts in the lobules (milk glands) of the breast. Breast

cancer is the most common cancer among women and the second leading cause of

cancer-related deaths in women after lung cancer. Advancements in screening and

treatment for breast cancer have improved survival rates in the last few decades.

•Increaseinthenumberofpipelinedbreastcancerdrugs•IncreasinghealthcarespendingOpportunities

Risk•Expirationofpatents•Strictregulatoryguidelines

Drivers•Upsurgeintheincidence&prevalenceofbreastcanceracrosstheglobe•HugeinvestmentinR&Dtodevelopinnovativetreatment

Market dynamics

Thekeymarketplayersuseproductapprovalasoneoftheprimarystrategiestostrengthentheirpositioninthemarket.Forinstance,inMay2019,NovartisannouncedtheUSFDAapprovalforPiqrayincombinationwithfulvestrantforthetreatmentofpostmenopausalwomenandmenwithhormonereceptorpositive,PIK3CA-mutated,humanepidermalgrowthfactorreceptor 2negative(HR+/HER2),advancedormetastaticbreastcancer.CAGR of 9.4% -2019-2025

CAGR >10%

The industry generates majority of the revenue from the key players operating in

this field; few of them include Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca

plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi

S.A., Bristol–Myers Squibb, AbbVie Inc., and Macrogenomics Inc.

According to the Infoholic Research analysis, North America accounted for the

largest share of the global breast cancer drugs market in 2021` and will retain a high

position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe, with a

share of more than 20% of the global market in 2021`.

By Drug Type:

· HER2 Inhibitors

· Mitotic Inhibitors

· Anti-metabolites

· CDK4/6 Inhibitors

· Hormonal Receptors

The HER2 Inhibitors segment occupied the largest share in 2021` and is expected to

grow at high-single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. The CDK4/6 inhibitors are

expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025. Increasing

life expectancy in patients with metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive/human

epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2)-negative disease and a huge number of drugs in

the pipeline make it the fastest-growing segment in the next few years.

By Regions:

· North America

· Europe

· APAC

· RoW

North America is dominant in the global breast cancer drugs market, followed by

Europe and Asia Pacific. The significant share of the North America market comes

from the US due to the availability of favorable reimbursement policies and the

presence of dominant vendors.

Breast Cancer Drugs Market Research Competitive Analysis – The global breast

cancer drugs market has massive growth opportunities in both developed and

developing regions. There are many new drug launches, approval, funding, and

acquisitions related to breast cancer drugs owing to the increased incidence of

breast cancer across the globe. For instance, in October 2021`, FDA approved

Talzenn (talazoparib), a PARP inhibitor to treat BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative locally

advanced and metastatic breast cancer based on a trial with 431 patients where

participants who received Talzenna saw a 46% reduction in their risk of disease

progression compared with those patients who were treated only with

chemotherapy. In March 2019, AstraZeneca entered into a global development and

commercialization collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo for trastuzumab

deruxtecan (DS-8201), a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate and potential new

targeted medicine for breast cancer treatment. Both the companies are currently

planning to file approval based on the successful Phase II study.

Key Vendors:

· Novartis AG

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· AstraZeneca plc

· Pfizer Inc.

· Johnson and Johnson

· Merck Co., Inc.

· Eli Lilly and Company

· Sanofi S.A.

· Bristol–Myers Squibb

· AbbVie Inc.

· Macrogenomics Inc.

Key Competitive Facts

· An increase in the incidence & prevalence of breast cancer cases globally,

huge investment in R&D to develop an advanced treatment, and numerous

initiatives taken by the government to raise disease awareness are few of the

factors driving the growth of the breast cancer drugs market.

· The pipeline of cancer drugs in the clinical development has expanded by

45% over the past 10 years; 87% of the late-stage pipeline is targeted

therapies, which include small molecule protein kinase inhibitors and biologic

monoclonal antibodies.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the

breast cancer drugs market. Through this report, the key stakeholders can know

about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and

government initiatives toward the disease management in the upcoming years

along with details of the existing pureplay companies and new players entering the

market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are

going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details

about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their

business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before

investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways:

· Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and

forecast data.

· A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the breast cancer drugs

industry.

· Factors influencing the growth of the breast cancer drugs market.

· In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

· Prediction analysis of the breast cancer drugs market in both developed and

developing regions.

· Key insights related to major segments of the breast cancer drugs market.

· Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the

consumers.

Key Stakeholders

NA

