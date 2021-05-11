Dental Lab Market Size Analysis by Competitive landscape and Insights for next 5 years

A new 108 page research study released with title ‘Dental Lab Market by Indirect Restorative Materials (Metal- ceramics, Ceramics, and Other Indirect Restorative Materials), Equipment (Milling Equipment, Scanners, Furnaces, and Articulators), Prosthetic Type (Bridges, Crowns, and Dentures), Geography – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026’ provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia but also players analysis with profile such as Dentsply Sirona Inc, Danaher Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co, 3M Company, Ultradent Products, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Septodont Holding, IvoclarVivadent AG, GC Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.,
Planmeca Oy, VOCO GmbH, and Shofu With n-number of tables and figures examining the Dental Lab Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026
Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2923818-dental-lab-market-by-indirect-restorative-materials
Summary
Dental Lab Market by Indirect Restorative Materials (Metal-
ceramics, Ceramics, and Other Indirect Restorative Materials),
Equipment (Milling Equipment, Scanners, Furnaces, and
Articulators), Prosthetic Type (Bridges, Crowns, and Dentures),
Geography – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends,
and Forecast up to 2026
Dental labs develop and modify several dental products to help to deliver oral health
care services by a licensed dentist. These dental products include bridges, crowns,
dentures, and other dental products. A prescription is followed by the dental lab experts
from the licensed dentist while producing items such as denture teeth, implants as well
as orthodontic devices. There are multiple factors such as drastic growth in the elderly
population where toothlessness incidences are growing, growing dental care from
developing markets, rising incidence of damage of teeth, and other dental diseases that
are propelling the market growth. However, the expensive prices incurred in purchasing
dental materials and devices are the significant reason which is holding back the growth
of the dental laboratory market in the forecast period. Dental Lab Market is predicted to
grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasting period.
Research Methodology:
The dental labs market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of
secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of
primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our
market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary
participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric
estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of
primary participants is given below:
Primary Participant Share26%32%26%16%GEOGRAPHYNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificRest of World47%34%19%COMPANYTeir 1Teir 2Teir 3
Dental labs market scope
Indirect Restorative Materials: Market Size & Analysis
· Metal-ceramics
· Ceramics
o Traditional All-ceramics
o CAD/CAM Ceramics
§ Zirconia
§ Glass Ceramics
· Other Indirect Restorative Materials
o Resins
o Non-ceramics
Equipment: Market Size & Analysis
· Milling Equipment
· Scanners
· Furnaces
· Articulators
Prosthetic Type: Market Size & Analysis
· Bridges
· Crowns
o Crowns & Bridges Materials
§ Porcelain Fused-to-Metal (PFM)
§ Traditional Ceramics
§ CAD/CAM Ceramics
§ Resins
§ Full Cast
· Dentures
Geography: Market Size & Analysis
· North America
· Europe
· Asia Pacific
· Rest of the World
The indirect restorative materials segment is further divided into metal-ceramics,
ceramics, and other indirect restorative materials. The ceramics segment is assumed to
hold a larger position in the market growth, and the reasons for the growth are these
ceramics are durable, high toughness in fractures compared to other materials.
Further, scanners are widely demanded equipment in the equipment segmentation as
the demand for a digital dental product is more as well as demand for fast and effective
treatment. There is a trend for computer-aided drawing in the present as the scanners
are associated with the computer.
Moving to prosthetic type, the crown of prosthetic is majorly penetrating its position in
dental lab market segmentation. The crowns are one type of prosthetic which is widely
used for complete restoration of the single tooth, which is damaged as well as the
increased procedures of single-tooth implant restoration.
Dental Lab Market : Geographic Distribution (2026)North AmericaXX.X%Asia PacificXX.X%EuropeXX.X%Experienced medical structure, and beneficial government initiativesgave North America major position in the marketAsia Pacific is growing with growing disposable income andincrease in the elderly peopleFocus on delivery of preventive treatment, increasing awareness, and enhance patient education in Europe is putting this region in the second position.RoWXX.X%
Further, moving to the regional analysis, North America is having a major position in
the dental lab market share. North America has a worldly experienced medical
structure, beneficial government initiatives associated with high expenditure on health
in this region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market
share in the dental lab market since there is an increase in the elderly position.
The major factors which are pushing the global dental lab market growth are the
globally increasing incidence of dental diseases such as dental caries where a tooth is
damaged due to bacteria, and the growing population of old people increases the dental
problems such as toothlessness. Moreover, CAD/CAM technologies are becoming the
most desired technology for dental treatments, which is giving rise to opportunities for
the dental lab market.
Few companies which are playing a key role are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,
Dentsply Sirona Inc, Danaher Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co, 3M
Company, Ultradent Products, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG,
Septodont Holding, IvoclarVivadent AG, GC Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.,
Planmeca Oy, VOCO GmbH, and Shofu Inc.
Therefore, the dental lab market is penetrating its position in the world by its developed
technology in the manufacturing of dental products for easy and fast dental treatment.
This report gives a complete view of the dental lab market growth in terms of
segmentation, drivers, and opportunities. This report also provides on few aspects
which are creating challenges and restraints for the market growth.
· This research explains and estimates the global dental laboratories market by
indirect restorative materials, equipment, prosthetic type, and geography.
· The complete analysis of the competitive edge for the advantage of the global
market competitors where one can compete with other competitors.
· This research also presents the analysis of new product developments, mergers,
and acquisitions, along with research & developments of the key vendors.
· The penetration of the dental lab market over the four geographical
Same as Description
Products Mentioned
NA
Companies Covered
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,
Dentsply Sirona Inc, Danaher Corporation, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co, 3M
Company, Ultradent Products, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, BEGO GmbH & Co. KG,
Septodont Holding, IvoclarVivadent AG, GC Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.,
Planmeca Oy, VOCO GmbH, and Shofu Inc.
Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2923818-dental-lab-market-by-indirect-restorative-materials
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Industry Overview
2.2. Industry Trends
3. Market Snapshot
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. PEST Analysis
3.4. Porter Five Forces
3.5. Related Markets
4. Market characteristics
4.1. Market Evolution
4.2. Market Trends and Impact
4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market
4.4. Regulatory Impact
4.5. Market Offerings
4.6. Market Segmentation
4.7. Market Dynamics
4.7.1. Drivers
4.7.2. Restraints
4.7.3. Opportunities
….Continued
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2923818-dental-lab-market-by-indirect-restorative-materials
Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at USD4000 https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2923818
Contact Us:
CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)
[email protected]
Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218