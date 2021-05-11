Connected Aircraft Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

A new 177 page research study released with title ‘Gobal Connected Aircraft Market, By [Entertainment Systems (Embedded In-Flight, Portable In-Flight, BYOD), Services (Passenger Entertainment, Passenger Connectivity, eBusiness, Infotainment, Onboard Emergency), Connectivity Technologies (Swift Broadband, ATG, ATG4, Ku band, Ka band, GTO, 2ku), Regions] – Trends & Forecast, 2021–2026’ provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia but also players analysis with profile such as Panasonic Avionics, Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell Aerospace, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Eros International Media Limited, Spafax, Stellar Entertainment With n-number of tables and figures examining the Connected Aircraft Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026

Summary

The Global Connected aircraft market is one of the most flourishing markets across the globe. From one route one passenger, today the sector supports 50,000 routes and carries more than 3 billion passengers globally. By 2030, it is estimated that the passenger aircrafts fleet size will be almost double than the present size. The growing demand of inflight internet by the air passengers is one of the factor supporting the growth of the connected aircraft market.

The increasing demand from the air passengers (mainly millennials and businessmen), government and enterprise sectors are resulting in a rapid growth of this market. This market is supporting the growth of the related market such as of software developers, content developer, game developers, gaming device manufacturers, e-magazine publishers, hospitality and retail sectors. Despite, certain factors like privacy, cyber security, and high inflight internet cost may still impact the growth of the connected aircraft market.

The Global Connected Aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the period of 2015–2020, mainly connectivity segment. The growth of connectivity market is due to an increasing demand for the inflight internet by air passengers and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% during the period of 2015–2020. The Ku and Ka band are expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.7% and40.2% respectively, during the period of 2015–2020.

The Global Connected Aircraft market is analysed in six regions – North America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is one of the emerging regions for the Connected Aircraft market growth resulting in huge business investments from most of the players. MEA’s connected aircraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the period of 2015 to 2020. The growing demand of connected aircraft by air passengers and an increased IT spending are certain other factors determining the growth of the connected aircraft market.

Few highlights of the Global Connected Aircrafts Market:

• From seat centric entertainment systems slowly the market is shifting towards the light weight, technology friendly Tablets .In other words, portable entertainment devices are slowly replacing the seat centric systems.

• On demand Audio-Video services is becoming one of the popular passenger entertainment services.

• The upcoming connected aircraft services are On-board infotainment services and live telecast of news and sports inside the aircraft.

• US, Germany and China are one of the leading connected aircraft markets in their respective regions i.e. North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

The report provides unique insights into the Connected Aircraft Market, providing trends and forecast of the industry during the period of 2021-2026.The market segmentation is done on the basis of Entertainment Systems, Services, Connectivity Technologies, and Regions. It also analyses the competitive landscape, vendor profiles, global generalist, companies to watch for, business strategies and overview thereby forecasting the future growth of this industry in terms of revenue, opportunities, restraints for the next five years i.e. from 2015–2020.

Global aviation sector celebrated 100 years in 2014. The first flight took off in the year 1914. In 100 years, the aviation sector has grown in terms of routes, services, technologies and number of air passengers. From one route one passenger, today the sector supports 50,000 routes and carries more than 3billion passengers globally. Due to the rise in the global number of passengers airlines fleet size is increasing. By 2030, it is estimated that the passenger aircrafts fleet size will be almost double than the present size.

With the passage of time, the competition among the airlines has increased. They are trying to introduce new distinctive service to attract and retain the customers. Now, some of the airlines have even started increasing their seats especially in the developed markets of the North America and Europe. Apart from this, the airlines are also adopting internet enabled In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) systems.

Slowly, the airlines are moving towards the portable connected aircraft entertainment systems as they are

• Cost friendly

• Technology friendly

• The revenue sources

Few airlines have started charging on hourly basis. These systems are helping the airlines to better serve their customers and build a long term relationship with the customers.

Products Mentioned

Devices:

Seat Centric In-Flight Entertainment Systems

Traditional Seat Display Units (SDU)

Smart SDU

Portable In- Flight Entertainment Systems

Tablets

Phablets

Notebooks

Android

iOS

Bring your own Device (BYOD)

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops and Notebooks

Services:

Passenger Entertainment Services

Audio and Video Services

On demand Audio and Video services

Pre-loaded Audio and Video services

Games

Companies Covered

Panasonic Avionics

Thales Group

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell Aerospace

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Eros International Media Limited

Spafax

Stellar Entertainment

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Trends

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 In-flight Retail Market

3.3.2 In-flight Hospitality Industry

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing number of global air travellers

4.3.1.2 Competitive edge for the airlines

4.3.1.3 Increased demand for onboard Internet

4.3.1.4 Increased number of air fleets

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 High installation costs

4.3.2.2 Low internet connectivity speed

4.3.2.3 Growing cyber safety concerns

4.3.3 Opportunities

….Continued

