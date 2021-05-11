Engineering Services Market by Latest Trend, Growing Demand and Technology Advancement 2021-2026

“Overview for “Engineering Services Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
The global Engineering Services market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Engineering Services industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Engineering Services study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.
This intelligence and 2026 forecasts Engineering Services industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedented growth trajectory for the Engineering Services market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, analytics focused on market trends, and the overall volume of the market.
Moreover, the Engineering Services report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Engineering Services market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.
Key players in the global Engineering Services market covered in Chapter 12:
Saipem
Balfour Beatty
Bechtel
Eiffage
Strabag
AECOM
Cognizant
Hochtief
Vinci
Infosys
TechnipFMC
Bouygues Construction Divisions
Skanska
Kiewit Corporation
ACS Group
Aricent
IBM Corporation
Jacobs
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Engineering Services market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Civil Engineering Services
Environmental Engineering Services
Construction Engineering Services
Mechanical Engineering Services
Other Engineering Services
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Engineering Services market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Design
Consulting
Construction
Management
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Engineering Services Introduction and Market Overview
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter Four: Global Engineering Services Market, by Type
Chapter Five: Engineering Services Market, by Application
Chapter Six: Global Engineering Services Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Seven: North America Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Europe Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: South America Engineering Services Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape
12.1 Saipem
12.1.1 Saipem Basic Information
12.1.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.1.3 Saipem Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 Balfour Beatty
12.2.1 Balfour Beatty Basic Information
12.2.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.2.3 Balfour Beatty Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Bechtel
12.3.1 Bechtel Basic Information
12.3.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.3.3 Bechtel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Eiffage
12.4.1 Eiffage Basic Information
12.4.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.4.3 Eiffage Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Strabag
12.5.1 Strabag Basic Information
12.5.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.5.3 Strabag Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 AECOM
12.6.1 AECOM Basic Information
12.6.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.6.3 AECOM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Cognizant
12.7.1 Cognizant Basic Information
12.7.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.7.3 Cognizant Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Hochtief
12.8.1 Hochtief Basic Information
12.8.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.8.3 Hochtief Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 Vinci
12.9.1 Vinci Basic Information
12.9.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.9.3 Vinci Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 Infosys
12.10.1 Infosys Basic Information
12.10.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.10.3 Infosys Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 TechnipFMC
12.11.1 TechnipFMC Basic Information
12.11.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.11.3 TechnipFMC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Bouygues Construction Divisions
12.12.1 Bouygues Construction Divisions Basic Information
12.12.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.12.3 Bouygues Construction Divisions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Skanska
12.13.1 Skanska Basic Information
12.13.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.13.3 Skanska Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 Kiewit Corporation
12.14.1 Kiewit Corporation Basic Information
12.14.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.14.3 Kiewit Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 ACS Group
12.15.1 ACS Group Basic Information
12.15.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.15.3 ACS Group Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.16 Aricent
12.16.1 Aricent Basic Information
12.16.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.16.3 Aricent Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.17 IBM Corporation
12.17.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information
12.17.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.17.3 IBM Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.18 Jacobs
12.18.1 Jacobs Basic Information
12.18.2 Engineering Services Product Introduction
12.18.3 Jacobs Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continue…
List of tables
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Product Picture of Engineering Services
Table Product Specification of Engineering Services
Table Engineering Services Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Engineering Services Covered
Figure Global Engineering Services Market Size, 2015 – 2025
Table Different Types of Engineering Services
Figure Global Engineering Services Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020
Figure Global Engineering Services Market Share by Types in 2019
Table Different Applications of Engineering Services
Figure Global Engineering Services Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020
Figure Global Engineering Services Market Share by Applications in 2019
Figure Global Engineering Services Market Share by Regions in 2019
Figure North America Engineering Services Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Engineering Services Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Asia Pacific Engineering Services Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure South America Engineering Services Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
Figure Global COVID-19 Status
Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries
Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Engineering Services
Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Engineering Services with Contact Information
Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Engineering Services
Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Engineering Services in 2019
Table Major Players Engineering Services Product Types in 2019
Figure Production Process of Engineering Services
Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineering Services
Figure Channel Status of Engineering Services
Table Major Distributors of Engineering Services with Contact Information
Table Major Downstream Buyers of Engineering Services with Contact Information
Table Global Engineering Services Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Engineering Services Value Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Value Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Engineering Services Production by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Engineering Services Production Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Production Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Value ($) and Growth Rate of Civil Engineering Services (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Value ($) and Growth Rate of Environmental Engineering Services (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Value ($) and Growth Rate of Construction Engineering Services (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Value ($) and Growth Rate of Mechanical Engineering Services (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Value ($) and Growth Rate of Other Engineering Services (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Price by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Downstream Market Overview
Table Global Engineering Services Consumption by Application (2015-2020)
Table Global Engineering Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Design (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Consulting (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Construction (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Consumption and Growth Rate of Management (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Global Engineering Services Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table Global Engineering Services Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Engineering Services Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table Global Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015
Table Global Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019
Figure North America Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Middle East and Africa Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure South America Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure North America COVID-19 Status
Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution
Figure North America Engineering Services Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table North America Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
Table North America Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table North America Engineering Services Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)
Table North America Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure United States Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Canada Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Mexico Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Europe COVID-19 Status
Figure Europe COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution
Figure Europe Engineering Services Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table Europe Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Europe Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Europe Engineering Services Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Europe Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure Germany Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure UK Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure France Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Italy Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Spain Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Russia Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Asia Pacific COVID-19 Status
Figure Asia Pacific Engineering Services Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)
Table Asia Pacific Engineering Services Sales by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Asia Pacific Engineering Services Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Asia Pacific Engineering Services Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)
Table Asia Pacific Engineering Services Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Figure China Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Japan Engineering Services Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure South Korea Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure India Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Southeast Asia Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Australia Engineering Services Sales and Growth (2015-2020)
Figure Middle East Engineering Services Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)continue…
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
