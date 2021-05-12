Global Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Application, Tire Type, Fabric Material, Sales Channel and Region.

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market was valued US$ xx Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about CAGR 4.5% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ xx Mn.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord market report are

Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market, By Application

• Tractors

• Harvesters

• Implements

• Irrigation and Other

Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market, By Tire Type

• Radial

• Bias

Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market, By Fabric Material

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Rayon

Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market, By Sales Channel

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market

• Claas KGaA mbH

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• AGCO Corporation

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

• Deere & Company

• Kubota Corporation

• Yanmar Co., Ltd.

• Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

• Zetor Tractors A.S.

• Alamo Group, Inc.

• STEYR

• New Holland Agriculture

• Antonio Carraro

• Argo Tractors S.p.A.

• Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

• CLAAS KGaA mbH

• Steyr Landmaschinentechnik AG

• Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division

• Escorts Group

• Force Motors Ltd.

• Indo Farm Equipment Limited.

• Iseki & Co. Ltd

• Kubota Corporation

• Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

• Pronar Sp. z o.o.

• SDF S.p.A.

• Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

• Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. (TAFE)

• Traktorenwerk Lindner GmbH

Agriculture Tire & Tire Cord Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

