Global Road Freight Transportation Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Industry, Type of Carrier, Vehicle Type, Operation and Region.

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Road Freight Transportation Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Road Freight Transportation Market was valued US$ xx Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about CAGR 9.7% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ xx Mn.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Road Freight Transportation Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Road Freight Transportation market report are

Road Freight Transportation Market, By Industry

• Food and Beverage

• Chemical

• Healthcare

• Oil and Gas

Road Freight Transportation Market, By Type of Carrier

• Full Truckload

• Less-Than-Truckload

Road Freight Transportation Market, By Vehicle Type

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Medium Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Road Freight Transportation Market, By Operation

• Domestic

• International

Road Freight Transportation Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Road Freight Transportation Market

• Cargo Carriers Limited

• Schenker AG

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• CJ Logistics Corporation

• DHL Global Forwarding

• Kerry Logistics Network Limited

• TNT Express

• CEVA Logistics

• GEODIS SA

• DSV Panalpina A/S

• Overland Total Logistics Services (M) Sdn Bhd

• Nippon Express, and GEFCO S.A.

Road Freight Transportation Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

Browse Complete Road Freight Transportation Full Report details with ToC Here:

