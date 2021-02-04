Series of events that will characterize the first week of February in space policy

The House and Senate will be in session this week to rectify and assess the space policies. The House’s schedule was altered, forcing the legislators to be in session this week with the Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, promising the members that they will be voting all through till the weekend. One of the House’s bills is the National Apprenticeship Act and the legislation regarding Budget Resolution. The resolution forms part of Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief fund. Democrats in the Senate explained that they would be using reconciliation to pass the resolution if they fail to reach a consensus with Republicans. The reconciliation process would demand the passing of the Budget Resolution before scheduling another meeting for discussions.

On the other hand, the Senate will be sending Biden’s nominations to Cabinet and executive positions. The Senate will vote on Pete Buttigieg to be Secretary of Transportation. After Pete, the Senate will vote on Gina Raimondo’s nomination to be Secretary of Commerce. The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) will be hearing the nomination of Kathleen Hicks to be Deputy Secretary of Defense (DepSecDef). Simultaneously, the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) will congregate to structure the 117th Congress. Other matters that will be addressed in the meetings include the space treaty’s fate involving the new space security era.

The National Space Society is reviewing the Space Settlement 2021 strategy via a virtual meeting. This strategy will outline the technologies, individuals, and organizations that will spearhead the final proponents’ settlement. Numerous key speakers will present their thoughts and how they can advance space operations. Moreover, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate has some analysis groups that will be delving into planetary bodies. The latest of this list is the Mercury Exploration Assessment Group (MexAG), which will discuss the details publicized by its name.

Another vital discussion is entailing SpaceX’s grievances with the FAA over the agency’s approval to deploy its SN9 prototype. The agency laments the stringent measures that will hinder the private sector from making appreciable space exploration steps because of the technology it has. The FAA appears to be restraining them while the public sector, which is championing, does not have the advanced technology to unveil space’s peculiarities. These and more events will characterize the week with the Americans keen to watch how the Biden administration transitions to various power positions.