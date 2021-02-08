In the Starship SN8 flight, SpaceX breached the launch license

During the deployment in December, the Federal Aviation Administration alleged that SpaceX Company violated the terms of the launch vehicle for the Starship vehicle, triggering an investigation that delayed the numerous evaluations of other launch vehicles. The FAA went on to confirm in a February 2 announcement that SpaceX had sought a waiver from its FAA license for the suborbital evaluation flights of the Starship spacecraft before the Starship SN8 vehicle mission on December 9. The waiver would have permitted SpaceX to “Go beyond highest public risk which is permitted by the Federal security regulations,” FAA stated.

The FAA rejected this request. However, SpaceX moved on with the deployment. SpaceX viewed the mission successful even though this vehicle burst into flames upon landing. There were no injuries or even third-party destruction which was reported during this mission. Still, the Federal Aviation Administration went on to establish that SpaceX had breached the terms of the license it has by going ahead without waiver approval from the agency. In a statement, the agency said that as a result of not being able to comply with the terms and conditions set in the license, FAA was going to undertake an inquiry of this incident.

Also, the agency went on to add that all evaluation which could interfere with the safety of the public at Boca China, Texas, deployment facility had been suspended until the completion of the investigations and that the FAA accepted the firm’s corrective plans to protect the public. In a released statement on February 2, FAA stated that waiver request required public risk to “far-away field blast overpressure.” As a result of this breach, FAA had to investigate this incident. This included a comprehensive review of the firm’s safety culture, how the company makes decisions that affect the firm’s operations, and their discipline process.

SpaceX had intended to deploy its upcoming Starship prototype, SN9, on the same suborbital flight on January 28. However, this deployment had to be re-scheduled. FAA added that it was considering unnamed enhancements to its launch license at this time. The agency went on to say that they will approve the modification only after they have been satisfied that SpaceX had been able to take the actions needed to ensure they comply.

FAA laws mandates entities with reusable launch vehicle permits, such as SpaceX’s Starship, to reach an “expected casualty” limit of not more than 0.0001 for every launch for the uninvolved public or even one casualty for every 10,000 launches. The hazard to any person should not exceed one in a million.