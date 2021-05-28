Air Quality Monitoring Device Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type, End User and Geography

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 5.57 Billion in 2019 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Air Quality Monitoring Device market report are

• Kusam – Meco

• Siemens AG

• Fortive Corporation

• CEM Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Inc.

• Servomex

• Horiba Ltd.

• Vaisala

• Aeroqual

• TSI Incorporated

• The 3M Company

• Tisch Environmental, Inc.

• Cerex Monitoring Solutions, LLC.

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• AQM software developers

• Air pollution monitoring committees

• Manufacturers and distributors of AQM products

• Research laboratories and academic institutes

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• National and regional air pollution control boards and organizations

• Food and beverages manufacturing companies

• Municipalities and municipal corporations

• Metals and mining companies

• Gas operators, distributors, and regulators

• Power generation and power distribution units

• Oil and gas production and distribution companies

• Petrochemical and biofuel product manufacturing companies

• Sewage and wastewater treatment plants

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

The scope of the Air Quality Monitoring Device Market:

Research report categorizes the Air Quality Monitoring Device Market based on product type, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Air Quality Monitoring Device Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market, By Product Type

• Indoor portable monitors for residential use

• Indoor fixed monitors for residential use

• Indoor fixed monitors for commercial use

•Wearable for personal use

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market, By End User

• Petrochemical

• Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

• Commercial and Residential Users

• Power Generation Plants

• Smart City Authority

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

