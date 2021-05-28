Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019 – 2026) _ by Product (Tags, Reader, and Software), by Wafer Size, by Working (Passive, and Active), by Frequency (Low, High, Ultra-high), by End-User, by Form Factor, by Label Type, and by Geography

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is expected to reach USD 27.95 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market report are

• Impinj

• NXP Semiconductors

• Alien Technology

• Avery Dennison

• Smatrac

• Invengo

• Checkpoint Systems

• Mojix

• GAO RFID

• Nedap

• Zebra Technologies

• GlobeRanger

• HID Global

• Applied Wireless

• CAEN RFID

• Honeywell

• Thing Magic

• Identiv

• SAG

• Omni-ID

• Vizinex RFID

• Savi Technology

• RFID Global Solution

• Confidex

• TrackX

Key Target Audience:

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms.

• Manufacturers of field devices such as sensors, controllers, actuators, relays, and valves.

• Research institutes and organizations

• Software designers and manufacturers

• System integrators

• End-user industries such as retail, logistics and supply chain, com



The scope of the Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market based on Product, Wafer Size, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Product

• Tags

• Reader

• Software

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Wafer Size

• 200mm

• 300mm

• Others

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Working

• Passive RFID

• Active RFID

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Frequency

• Low Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-high Frequency

• Active Ultra-High Frequency

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By End-User

• Animal Tracking/Agriculture

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Logistics and Supply Chain

• Aerospace

• Défense

• Retail

• Security and Access Control

• Sports

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Form Factor

• Button

• Card

• Electronic Housing

• Implants

• Key Fob

• Label

• Paper Tickets

• Wristband

• Others

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Label Type

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

