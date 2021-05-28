Global Organic Electronics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Material, by Application, and by Region

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Organic Electronics Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Organic Electronics Market was valued at US$ 71.2 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 518.9 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 28.18% during the forecast period.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Organic Electronics Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Organic Electronics market report are

Global Organic Electronics Market, By Material

• Semiconductor Materials

o Small Molecules

o Polymers

• Conductive Materials

o Organic

o Inorganic

• Dielectric Materials

o Polycarbonate

o Pmma

o Pp

o Pva

o Pet

• Substrate Materials

o Glass Substrates

o Plastic Substrates

o Metal Foil

Global Organic Electronics Market, By Application

• Display Application

o OLED Displays

o Electrochromic

o Electroluminescent

o Electrophoretic

• OLED Lighting Application

• Organic Photovoltaic Application

• System Components Application

o Logic & Memory Devices

o Organic Sensors

o Conductive Ink

o Organic Radio Frequency Identification (ORFID) TAGs

o Printed Batteries

• Other Organic Electronics Applications

o Smart Applications

o Disposable Electronics

o Paper Substrates

o Organic Transistors

Global Organic Electronics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Organic Electronics Market

• Fujifilm Dimatix, Inc.

• Bayer Material science AG

• H.C. STARCK

• AGC Seimi Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Sumitomo

• Heliatek

• Novaled

• Merck Kgaa

• Evonik

• BASF Material science AG

• Polyic

• Au Optronics Corporation

• Lg Display

• Samsung Display

• Universal Display Corporation (UDC)

• Dupont (E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company)

• Bayer Materialscience AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Novaled GmbH

• Sony Corporation.

