RUSAL 3D Aluminium Alloy Powder Succeeds on Satellite

An aluminum component manufactured through additive manufacturing operated without glitches after being mounted on a satellite launched into orbit. The announcement was made yesterday by U.C RUSAL, which is an aluminum giant from the Russian Federation.

A temperature controlling casing for the gamma-ray sensor mounted on a satellite named Yarilo was produced by RUSAL by using a new aluminum precipitate compound. The compound was created by the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology at the Centre of Additive Technologies, and the idea was adapted from research conducted by the Institute of Light Materials and Technologies (ILM&T). The aluminum casing, which was 3D-printed, was mounted in one of Yarilo’s two satellites and launched to space last year. The mission given to the satellite was the exploration and observation of the weather in space and the Sun from Earth’s orbit. The aluminum casing is essential to the mission by controlling overheating of necessary equipment.

The aluminum alloy powder christened RS-333 is specially created for additive creation. The composite gives room for a weight fall of 20% and a 25% surge in heat flow on data derived from tests carried out on earth and in space. According to the Chief Technical Officer, Victor Mann, testing of technology involving additives in space offers a big opening for showcasing the potentials and reliability of exploiting alloys and 3D printing in coming up with crucial nodes. The node offers a functioning that is stabilized, which is depended upon by the unit. Mann further stated that RUSAL was confident on the importance of the experience and will be exploited for not boosting the integration of 3D-printed parts in technological studies but also for practical exploitation in various high technology sectors like automobile, manufacturing of computers, home pieces of equipment, and mechanical engineering.

The Institute of Light Materials and Technologies at RUSAL was started in 2017 to create and implement new and diverse aluminum products into the universal market. The concept of utilizing a 3D printer to produce enhanced satellite products has lately really taken off, including end-use spacefaring solutions that have been found in many components.

3DCeram has sponsored the Anywaves spin-out of the French Space Agency (CNES) to model 3D printed ceramic satellite sensors on a commercial basis. Anywaves has also built a customized GNSS L1/E1 Band antenna utilizing the company’s 3D-AIM 3-step consultancy service. A novel 3D printed satellite propulsion system has been developed by researchers at the MIT meanwhile. The ion-emitting thruster may prove to be sufficiently efficient to replace the traditional Cubesats engines, offering substantial cost as well as efficiency savings in the end.