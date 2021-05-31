Global Biometric ATM Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026)

Global Biometric ATM Market . 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecast that by value Biometric ATM market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026. The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Biometric ATM market.

The Biometric ATM faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand for semiconductors, however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

Biometric ATM Market report is Segmented by

The market is divided into 2 major segments to forecast the market size by value.

1. By Product

2. By Application

Biometric ATM, By Product

1. Fingerprint Biometrics

2. Iris Recognition

3. Voice Recognition

4. Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Biometric is mostly used and would have dominance in the market with a market share of xx% during the forecast period for Biometric ATM Market, as they are quite unique and differ from person to person. It also gives the highest accuracy among other technique and less technical issue makes this technique fast and comfortable to the users. Cost is the most important aspect while deciding the technology to deploy where Fingerprint biometrics has the advantage due to low cost compare to other techniques.

Biometric ATM, By Application

1. Withdrawals

2. Deposits

Biometric ATM is mostly used for Withdrawals and would have dominance in market with market share of xx% during the forecast period for Biometric ATM Market. Because it is easy to use and the customers can withdraw the amount from any merchant, place and time by simply authentication his/her identity with the aid of biometric.

Biometric ATM, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

North America is anticipated to account for the major share of the global biometric ATM market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of prominent players and government funding for deploying biometric solutions to provide security and customer satisfaction, specifically in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for biometric ATMs led by the increasing government initiatives to encourage Biometric adoption, which is likely to help the growth of the biometric ATM market in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding region of the global biometric ATM market during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of biometric solutions specifically in Singapore, China, and India, Malaysia, etc., which is expected to increase the adoption of biometric ATMs in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Biometric ATM Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Biometric ATM Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Biometric ATM Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Biometric ATM Market make the report investor’s guide.

Biometric ATM Market Competitive Insights

Key players operating in the high visibility clothing market are

• Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.

• NEC Corporation

• BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

• Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• IT Consultants Ltd

• SUPREMA

• Magal Security Systems Ltd

• Tyco International Plc

• Panasonic corporation

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• Cisco system ltd

• Glory Ltd

• Diebold Inc

• Siemens AG

By region, Biometric ATM Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

