Global Polyethylene Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Polyethylene Market . 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecast that by value Polyethylene market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026. The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Polyethylene market.

The Polyethylene faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand for semiconductors, however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

Polyethylene Market report is Segmented by

The report helps in understanding Global Polyethylene Market dynamics, structure, by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Polyethylene Market size. The clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Polyethylene market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Dynamics

The demand growth rate for polyethylene is showing consistency in the various industries like automotive, food and beverage, electrical & electronics, and consumer goods, which is a major driving factor for the growth of global polyethylene market. Also there is growth in demand for packaging of automotive and electrical spare parts, due to high rigidity makes suitable for use. One another growth driving factor is automotive industries are focusing on increasing efficiency of vehicle by reducing the weight. The polyethylene for packaging consumption is growing due high demand rate in food & beverages. Its use for packaging reduces the possibility of food contamination and loss of quality.

The available substitute products such as polyethylene terephthalate and polypropylene has similar properties as impact resistance, flexibility, mold ability and low cost, are expected growth restraining factors for global polyethylene market. In addition, fluctuation in prices of raw materials also effect as restraining factor for growth of global market.

The growing boundary of application area for polyethylene, towards fashion apparels, sports goods, and toys due to properties such as physical stress resistance, durability & flexibility, easy molding of products is expected to create more growth opportunities for global polyethylene market.

Regional Insights

Global Polyethylene Market Key Players

The Report provides detail study of the key players of global polyethylene market with their growth by conserving past data. In addition to that report helps reader with the company profile, Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategy, Recent Developments and Development Footprint analysis and growth strategies for each.

• Reliance Industries Limited (India)

• Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan)

• Braskem (Brazil)

• Repsol (Spain)

• China International Petroleum Corporation (China)

• INEOS (UK)

• Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherland)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

• Borouge (UAE)

• Borealis AG (Austria)

• MOL Group (Hungary)

• Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)

• Sasol Ltd. (South Africa)

• DowDuPont (US)

Global Polyethylene Market, by Type

• HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

• LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

• MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene)

The HDPE segment is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period, earlier it held XX% of global market shares in 2020. The increasing demand at high rate for the HDPE in packaging, due to its properties like chemical resistance, Flexibility and softness is major growth driver for the HDPE segment in global polyethylene market.

There is also demand growth from ballistic plates, bottles caps, boats, chemical resistant piping, food storage containers and other. The another properties like low manufacturing cost, high strength to density ratio, high temperature resistance and light weight are also responsible in growth of demand rate by enlarging boundary of application area.

Global Polyethylene market, by Technology

• Blow Molding

• Pipe Extrusion

• Films & Sheet extrusion

• Injection molding

• Others

Films and sheet molding held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a faster CAGR of 6.62% during forecast period. The growing demand of plastic sheets and films by replacing metal sheets for light weight applications is major growth driving factor for films & sheet extrusion segment in global polyethylene market.

Global Polyethylene Market, by End-User

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Infrastructure & Construction

• Consumer goods/Lifestyle

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Electrical & Electronics

• Agriculture

• Others

Packaging segment held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The increasing demand of resin in the manufacturing and packaging solutions for food and beverage industry is responsible factor for the growth of segment and also expected to help in making largest shareholder in forecast period. According to the flexible packaging association, the packaging segment holds more than 60% of global market shares.

Global Polyethylene Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The Asia-Pacific was largest shareholder in 2020 and expected to remain largest throughout the forecast period. The high rate of segment growth is due to presence of leading consuming countries such as China and India.

According to reliance industries, the demand for polyethylene is grown by 5% in last 3 years. The increasing demand from infrastructure, construction and packaging industries is the major factor which is driving growth of global polyethylene market in Asia-Pacific.

By region, Polyethylene Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

