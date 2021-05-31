Global Carotid Stents Market-Industry Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast-2020-2027

Global Carotid Stents Market . 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecast that by value Carotid Stents market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026. The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Carotid Stents market.

The Carotid Stents faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand for semiconductors, however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

Carotid Stents Market report is Segmented by

The Global Carotid Stents market is segmented based on-

Global Carotid Stents Market Product Type

• Balloon expandable stents

• Self-expanding stents

Global Carotid Stents Market Material

• Metals

 Nitinol

 Chromium

 Cobalt

 Others

• Polymers

• Others

Global Carotid Stents Market End-Users

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical centers

• Clinics

• Others

Scope of Global Carotid Stents Market :

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of xx% in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Availability of advanced carotid stents is the key factor driving the market growth here. Also, the high per capita expenditure on healthcare, adoption of advanced high end technologies, world class infrastructure and awareness regarding drug therapies is helping to expand the market in this region.

The market in APAC is expected to grow, reason being the increasing cases of strokes and awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Interest of investors and manufacturers in this market is expected to increase, which will increase the market growth. Asia countries such as Brazil, China and India are expected to witness impressive growth due to increasing disposable income and presence of large population base. Moreover, increasing investment of the on the healthcare infrastructure and many manufacturers entering in these market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Carotid Stents Market

• W.L. Gore & Associates

• Terumo Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Abbott

• Inspire MD

• Medtronic

• Cordis (Cardinal Health)

• Cook Medical

• Celo Nova BioSciences, INC

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Impulse Dynamics

• BIOTRONIK SE & Co

• Johnson & Johnson

By region, Carotid Stents Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

