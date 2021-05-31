Global Grant Management Software Market Overview: 2020 – 2027

Global Grant Management Software Market . 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecast that by value Grant Management Software market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026. The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Grant Management Software market.

The Grant Management Software faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand for semiconductors, however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

Grant Management Software Market report is Segmented by

The market is divided into 5 major segments and further into sub-segments to forecast the market size by value.

Global Grant Management Software Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

The Solutions Segment is expected to witness highest market share during the forecast period.

The Solutions Segment is expected to grow and have dominance in the market, during the forecast period. This substantial growth of the segment could be attributed to the holistic features provided by the grant management solutions, such as automating and helping the organizations to enhance their lengthy and manual grant management process. Also, the grant management solutions make it easy for holding all the data from beginning in one place, which makes it very much easy for the organizations to retrieve the oldest funding or vice versa. Therefore, the rise in demand by almost all the organizations for the automated grant management solutions could further help in driving the growth for this segment, during the forecast period.

Global Grant Management Software Market, By Deployment Model

• On Premises

• Cloud Based

Global Grant Management Software Market, By Platform

• Web

• Mobile

• IOS

• Android

The Web Platform Segment is expected to register a highest market share, during the forecast period.

It is expected that the segment of web platforms for grant management solutions would have dominance in the market, during the forecast period, owing to the various benefits provided by the web–based applications. The web–based applications, enable the users to run the solutions over the web – browsers, without creating any other multiple applications for the platforms. Also, these applications can be used on any browser, regardless of the operating system, it is working on.

Global Grant Management Software Market, By Functions

• Performance & Outcomes

• Document Management

• Reporting

• Application Tracking

• Collaboration

• Grant Discovery

• Others

Application Tracking Segment is expected to register a highest market share, during the forecast period.

It is expected that the Application Tracking functional segment would have dominance in the market for Grant Management Software over the forecast period. This substantial growth could be attributed to the rise in need for applications that could help the organizations to manage the entire lifecycle of grants. Therefore, the demand for solutions that provide the tracking of grant-related tasks and also submit the results to the respective grantors is at the peak, and hence, could help in driving the market for this segment.

Global Grant Management Software Market, By Industry Vertical

• Government

• Healthcare & Human Services

• Educational Institutions

• International & National Organizations

• Philanthropic Organizations

• Others

Global Grant Management Software Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East& Africa

• South America

Asia Pacific is expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period.

In the year 2020, North America accounted for the highest market share for the Grant Management Software. But it is expected that the Asia Pacific would dominate the market for Grant Management Software over the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for grant management solutions by various organizations in the developing countries, over the region. Furthermore, it is also noticed that various companies have raised their investments in real-time analytics, which in turn could also help the region for driving the market growth, during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Grant Management Software Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Grant Management Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Grant Management Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Grant Management Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Grant Management Software Market Competitive Insights

 Key players operating in Global Grant Management Software Market -:

• Salesforce

• Oracle

• WizeHive

• Submittable

• eCivis

• Benevity

• SmarterSelect

• Foundant Technologies

• Sage

• Fluxx

• Award Force

• Fluent Technology

• HTC Global Services

• CyberGrants

• Altum

By region, Grant Management Software Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

