Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market : Industry analysis and market forecast 2019-2027

Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market . 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecast that by value Refrigerated Sea Transportation market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026. The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Refrigerated Sea Transportation market.

The Refrigerated Sea Transportation faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand for semiconductors, however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market report is Segmented by

Asia Pacific refrigerated sea transport market is growing at a faster rate during 2019-2027.

Thanks to the increasing government initiatives to reduce food wastage and increasing the export of food items. Growing demand for perishable food items, development of transportation infrastructure, and increasing no of ports are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. China is expected to be the major region in the refrigerated sea transportation market in the APAC region. The Chinese government is heavily investing in transportation infrastructure. As per government data they have spent over US$ 300 Billion in 2018 and are expected to speed up the development during the forecast period. Installation of several hubs and storage facilities in the country will drive the market. The growth of the population, strong sales due to increasing expenditure capability are expected to expand the market in the nearer future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market the report investor’s guide.

Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market, By Transport Type

• Containerized reefers

• Specialized reefers

Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market, By Technology

• Vapor Compression Systems

o Air-Blown Evaporators

o Eutectic Devices

• Cryogenic Systems

o Cryo-Trans Direct (CTD)

o Cryo-Trans Indirect (CTI)

o Cryo-Trans Hybrid

Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market, By Application

• Chilled Food Products

o Milk

o Bakery & Confectionery Products

o Dairy Products

o Beverages

o Fresh Fruits & Vegetables

• Frozen Food Products

o Ice Cream

o Frozen Dairy Products

o Processed Meat

o Fish & Seafood

o Bakery Products

Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market, By Temperature

• Single-Temperature

• Multi-Temperature

Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market

• CMA CGM S.A.

• Seatrade Reefer Chartering

• Maersk Line, NYK Line

• China Shipping Container Lines

• Africa Express Line

• Geest Line

• Green Reefers Group

• APL

• Klinge Group

• Kyowa Shipping

• Hanjin Shipping

• Maestro Reefers

• Hamburg Sud

• Orient Overseas Container Line

• FSC Frigoship Chartering

• K Line Logistics

• Mediterranean Shipping Company

• SeaCube Container Leasing

• BLPL

• STAR Reefers

• Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

• KMTC

• Yang Ming Marine Transport

• Hapag-Lloyd

• ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

• Compania Sudamericana de Vapores

• United Arab Shipping.

By region, Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

