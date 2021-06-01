Global IoT Telecom Services Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Maximize Market Research has recently published a “Global IoT Telecom Services Market 2019 Industry Research Report. It is comprehensive analysis of past and current status IoT Telecom Services Market’with the forecast till 2027. The report covers the past market from 2017 to 2019 and forecast of 2020 to 2027 with key developments, key trends, M&A activities by value and their strategic intents. The report has analysed complex data and presented in simple format to make it easlier to understand.

The Market structure presented in the report gives detailed analysis of market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Glance at couple of slides will give an idea about the market structure with the market share commanded by leaders, followers and unconsolidated/local but important players.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis by region is covered for the companies or individual investors who are looking at specific market for expansion or entry. Micro as well as Macro economic factors are analysed to understand its impact on market growth and key player’s top lines.

The report also helps in comprehending the IoT Telecom Services dynamics, structure by analysing the industry segments and project the IoT Telecom Services Market size. To stand apart, the clear representation of competitive analysis of key market players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the IoT Telecom Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Additionally, the IoT Telecom Services market report 2019 – 2027, gives the competitive landscape of the global industry by region, key players products and services benchmarking, market domination by segment, pricing and end user penetration, investment in R&D and patents. Couple of slides will give the complete competitive landscape of the industry.

By segments, the market is divided into

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Connectivity Technology

• Cellular Technologies

• LPWAN

• NB-IoT

• RF-Based

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Network Management Solution

• Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization

• Network Traffic Management

• Network Security Management

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Service Type

• Business Consulting Services

• Device and Application Management Services

• Installation and Integration Services

• IoT Billing and Subscription Management

• M2M Billing Management

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Application

• Smart Building and Home Automation

• Capillary Networks Management

• Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

• Vehicle Telematics

• Transportation, Logistics Tracking, and Traffic Management

• Energy and Utilities

• Smart Healthcare

Global IoT Telecom Services Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global IoT Telecom Services Market

• AT&T, Inc.

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• Ericsson

• Verizon Communications, Inc.

• Aeris

• China Mobile Ltd.

• Vodafone Group PLC.

• T-Mobile USA, Inc.

• Sprint Corporation

• Swisscom AG

SWOT analysis of player will give a detailed strategic input about the key players in industry by region. Experienced research analysts in the field are following the key players that are profiled in the IoT Telecom Services report that are considered while estimating the market size. Research analyst working in the field for more than ten years, give them advantage to follow same market for years and have become seasoned consultants in the IoT Telecom Services industry.

Table of Contents

IoT Telecom Services Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, IoT Telecom Services Product Category, Application and Specification, IoT Telecom Services Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2017-2019) and Main Business Overview Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Research Findings and Conclusion Methodology/Research Approach

