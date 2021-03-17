AAK’s quest to achieve zero deforestation has forced it to employ satellite monitoring services

AAK AB decided to collaborate with advanced technology companies Earthqualizer and Satelligence to achieve its sustainability objectives. The two companies will be offering high-quality satellite data, which will enable AAK to observe the palm oil supply units effectively and in real-time. This move will allow the company to identify the deforested areas and make the necessary changes.

The chief executive of AAK Group, Johan Westman, stated that this Earth observation satellite technology would help the company realize its sustainability goals within the next four years. The primary objective for this company has always been mitigating deforestation to ensure that the palm oil they take-up does not leave the environment degraded.

The CEO added that the purpose of the satellite is to observe the supply chains and ensure that they have no links to deforestation. This move would ensure that continues harvesting the palm oil without affecting the industry and the players. Additionally, Earthqualizer has rolled out a risk management tool that observes the adherence of the utilities to the NDPE policies (No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation).

The tool is effective since it pursues the problem till it reaches the parent company from where the trouble started. On the other hand, Satelligence ensures that the raw materials for the production of palm oil, soy, cocoa, and coffee by giving companies the procedure to follow in their sourcing of the materials. The company integrates artificial intelligence, supply chain data, and satellite technologies to generate global activity of the agricultural sector and their supply chain hindrances. The company also has satellites that allow it to landscape and watch the forests, palm tree farms, deforestation activities, and fire challenges.

The chief of strategy and sustainability at AAK, Mette Olesen, stated that the data from satellite observations and risk assessment procedures allow them to locate areas that are facing deforestation risks. This move will enable them to implement the corrective mechanisms to ensure that both the suppliers and the environment benefit from progress. Olesen added that the two systems have been offering the data through the pilot program and proved to be effective for the company.

AAK has also agreed to promote net-zero carbon emissions by taking up and implementing the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This initiative will help to overcome the emissions problem to a large extent in the next four years. Additionally, the company penned a global Sustainable Coconut Charter whose purpose is to advance the livelihood of farmers, minimize carbon emissions from coconut operations, and accelerate the realization of the worldwide demand for its products.