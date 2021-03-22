Trai wants to hear what the stakeholders will say about satellite connectivity rules

Trai pushed the deadline for rolling out the satellite connectivity regulations by an additional seven days. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) advocated for this move to allow its analysts to gather feedback from stakeholders through a consultation form. These satellite connectivity regulations have been designed to ensure that the services offered are commercially affordable and that the technology can be applied for captive usage.

A letter sent out by the department of telecommunications (DoT) in November last year requested recommendations from the industry regulator concerning the certification of low bit-rate applications using satellite connectivity. The department thinks that low bit-rate services demand a structure that covers various costs. Some of the charges implied in this context include bank guarantee, royalty fee, entry fee, spectrum usage charges, license fee, and many others.

Telecommunication and computing experts have explained a bit rate to be the number of bits that can be processed in a specific time. Trai stated that reminiscing the constraints in the current system concerning the scheduled satellite low-bit services; it is essential to differentiate a licensing framework to serve this sector from both the commercial-scale perspective and the captive usage option.

The differentiation of these two divides helps to cut down unintended bureaucratic procedures from scampering the activities that the satellite connectivity service providers are delivering. Moreover, companies seeking admittance or contracts with their counterparts dealing in this technology can process the implied operations before making the big move.

The telecommunications department has consulted with Trai to analyze comprehensively the variables indicated and to recommend those that should be factored under the licensing structure of the department of telecommunications (DoT).

The regulator added that Trai could also resort to developing new policies that regulate these services to ensure they are not left unattended. The understanding is that such services can generate revenue that can help the department advance other agendas, among them the maintenance of the existing utilities that are not achieving the standards set. Trai decided to make this task an industry resolution by meeting with various stakeholders and receiving their recommendations for assessment.

The recommendations will be sorted out, and their replies sent out by April 23rd. The agency can convince the stakeholders that the suggestions they made have been put into consideration before it makes the decision that will determine the progress of the satellite connectivity services. Nevertheless, experts had already predicted this move by the government to ensure that all operations are submissive to the laws of the country. Hopefully, the program will not succumb to potential entities that had intentions of exploring this sector.