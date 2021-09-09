Covid-19 Impact on Global Online Gambling Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR by 2026 : Bet365, Kindred Group, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, William Hill, etc.

﻿Predicting Growth Scope: Online Gambling Market

The recent document on the Online Gambling Market is aimed to offer data regarding the major work that is happening in the industry space over the last few years. It further gives a complete analysis of the entire business space based on various industry aspects which are important to the growth of the industry space. It gives information about the emerging players in the industry that are making a significant place in the industry space over the coming years. Further it gives details about major points such as the industry drivers, key opportunities and major contribution of the market over the forecast time frame.

Competition Spectrum:

Bet365

Kindred Group

GVC Holdings

Flutter Entertainment

William Hill

Pinnacle

The Stars Group

Betvictor

Betsson AB

Gamesys

888 Holdings

Bet-at-home.com

Intertops

Betway

Betfred

Interwetten

SBOBET

Sportech

EGB

BetOnline

Online Gambling

The document further notifies the reader with the important information such as the recent industry updates and news along with the events that are likely to happen in the near future and the reasons behind those events. Further, the report contains important data and details regarding the Online Gambling market share of the industry in the economic growth of various countries that are playing an important role in the industry space over the forecast time frame. The report divides the regions into several regions based on their industry share, their industry contribution and production as well as the consumption value.

The market is roughly segregated into:

• Analysis by Product Type:

Sports Gambling

Online Gambling Games

Poker Gambling

Casino Games

Bingo

Others

Sports gambling and casino gaming are the two main types of mobile gambling. In 2019, sports gambling accounted for half of the global market with a market share of 49.46%, while casino gaming was the second largest type with a market share of 25.84%. Sports gambling includes all kinds of ball games, boxing, darts, horse racing and the new e-sports industry. Other online gambling includes online gambling games, poker gambling, bingo and others. Online gambling games refers live lottery, scratch CARDS, lottery, etc.

Online Gambling

• Application Analysis:

18-29 years old

30-39 years old

40-49 years old

Others

The influencing factors of mobile gambling consumers are their financial ability to spend and their understanding of participating channels. People aged 30-39 and 40-49 account for an important proportion of mobile gambling consumers.In 2019, people aged 30-39 accounted for 40.72% of the mobile gambling market, making them the largest consumer market in the mobile gambling market. The second largest consumer market was people aged 40-49, accounting for 29.69%.

• Segmentation by Region with details about Country-specific developments

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

It further gives data about the recent happenings in the regions and gives an idea about the manufacturing units and production plants of the industry and its benefit to the industry space over the forecast time frame. The report also gives a thorough analysis of the major players and lists them down based on their industry contribution over the past few years. The Online Gambling market report mentions about the major partnerships and acquisitions based on the recent reports of the industry players. The report gives a complete overview of the entire supply chain ecosystem of the industry and changes in it over the past few years.

It gives complete data regarding the major technological advancements of the industry space as well as offers data about the innovations and the way it is impacting the industry space.

Major countries that contribute a beast industry share in the global Online Gambling market are Netherlands, Switzerland, Egypt, Thailand, Sweden, Nigeria, France, Mexico, Italy, Canada, UAE, Indonesia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, Poland, Taiwan, Chile, South Australia, Korea, South Africa, Philippines, Columbia, India, Turkey, United States, Belgium, Argentina, UK, Malaysia, Spain, and Rest of the World. The record further designs the business space subject to regions.

