Dental Biomaterial Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Novatissue SAS, Medtronic plc, CollPlant Ltd., Tigran Technologies AB, Lacerta Technologies GmbH, SurgaColl Technologies Ltd, etc

This report elaborates the Dental Biomaterial market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Dental Biomaterial industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Dental Biomaterial. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Dental Biomaterial in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Dental Biomaterial market covered in Chapter 13:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Novatissue SAS

Medtronic plc

CollPlant Ltd.

Tigran Technologies AB

Lacerta Technologies GmbH

SurgaColl Technologies Ltd

Noraker

3-D Matrix, Ltd.



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Dental Biomaterial market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Metals

Ceramics

Polymers



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Dental Biomaterial market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Dental Biomaterial Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Dental Biomaterial Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Dental Biomaterial Market Forces

3.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Dental Biomaterial Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Dental Biomaterial Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Dental Biomaterial Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Export and Import

5.2 United States Dental Biomaterial Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Dental Biomaterial Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Dental Biomaterial Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Dental Biomaterial Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Dental Biomaterial Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Dental Biomaterial Market – By Type

6.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Dental Biomaterial Production, Price and Growth Rate of Metals (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Dental Biomaterial Production, Price and Growth Rate of Ceramics (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Dental Biomaterial Production, Price and Growth Rate of Polymers (2015-2020)

7 Dental Biomaterial Market – By Application

7.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitals (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Dental Biomaterial Consumption and Growth Rate of Dental Clinics (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Dental Biomaterial Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

8 North America Dental Biomaterial Market

8.1 North America Dental Biomaterial Market Size

8.2 United States Dental Biomaterial Market Size

8.3 Canada Dental Biomaterial Market Size

8.4 Mexico Dental Biomaterial Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Dental Biomaterial Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Dental Biomaterial Market Size

9.2 Germany Dental Biomaterial Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Dental Biomaterial Market Size

9.4 France Dental Biomaterial Market Size

9.5 Italy Dental Biomaterial Market Size

9.6 Spain Dental Biomaterial Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Dental Biomaterial Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Biomaterial Market Size

10.2 China Dental Biomaterial Market Size

10.3 Japan Dental Biomaterial Market Size

10.4 South Korea Dental Biomaterial Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Dental Biomaterial Market Size

10.6 India Dental Biomaterial Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Dental Biomaterial Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Biomaterial Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Dental Biomaterial Market Size

11.3 UAE Dental Biomaterial Market Size

11.4 South Africa Dental Biomaterial Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Dental Biomaterial Market Analysis

12.1 South America Dental Biomaterial Market Size

12.2 Brazil Dental Biomaterial Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

13.1.1 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Basic Information

13.1.2 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Dental Biomaterial Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Novatissue SAS

13.2.1 Novatissue SAS Basic Information

13.2.2 Novatissue SAS Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Novatissue SAS Dental Biomaterial Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Medtronic plc

13.3.1 Medtronic plc Basic Information

13.3.2 Medtronic plc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Medtronic plc Dental Biomaterial Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 CollPlant Ltd.

13.4.1 CollPlant Ltd. Basic Information

13.4.2 CollPlant Ltd. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 CollPlant Ltd. Dental Biomaterial Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Tigran Technologies AB

13.5.1 Tigran Technologies AB Basic Information

13.5.2 Tigran Technologies AB Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Tigran Technologies AB Dental Biomaterial Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Lacerta Technologies GmbH

13.6.1 Lacerta Technologies GmbH Basic Information

13.6.2 Lacerta Technologies GmbH Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Lacerta Technologies GmbH Dental Biomaterial Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 SurgaColl Technologies Ltd

13.7.1 SurgaColl Technologies Ltd Basic Information

13.7.2 SurgaColl Technologies Ltd Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 SurgaColl Technologies Ltd Dental Biomaterial Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Noraker

13.8.1 Noraker Basic Information

13.8.2 Noraker Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Noraker Dental Biomaterial Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 3-D Matrix, Ltd.

13.9.1 3-D Matrix, Ltd. Basic Information

13.9.2 3-D Matrix, Ltd. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 3-D Matrix, Ltd. Dental Biomaterial Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Dental Biomaterial Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Dental Biomaterial Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Dental Biomaterial Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Dental Biomaterial Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Dental Biomaterial Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Dental Biomaterial Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Dental Biomaterial Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



