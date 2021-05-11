Marijuana Vaporizer Market Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19), Global Growth Forecast 2025 by Top Players – Aphria, Innokin, FGB Natural Products, Grizzly Guru, Chart Industries, The Nug, Etain, etc

“A vaporizer or vaporiser, colloquially known as a vape, is a device used to vaporize substances for inhalation. Plant substances can be used, commonly cannabis, tobacco, or other herbs or blends.

This report elaborates the Marijuana Vaporizer market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Marijuana Vaporizer industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Marijuana Vaporizer. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Marijuana Vaporizer in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Marijuana Vaporizer market covered in Chapter 13:

Aphria

Innokin

FGB Natural Products

Grizzly Guru

Chart Industries

The Nug

Etain



In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Marijuana Vaporizer market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Chargeable

Battery



In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Marijuana Vaporizer market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Personal Use

Medical Application

Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:

North America (Covered in Chapter 8)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Brazil

Others



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Marijuana Vaporizer Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Marijuana Vaporizer Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forces

3.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Marijuana Vaporizer Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Marijuana Vaporizer Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Export and Import

5.2 United States Marijuana Vaporizer Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Marijuana Vaporizer Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Marijuana Vaporizer Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Marijuana Vaporizer Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Marijuana Vaporizer Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Marijuana Vaporizer Market – By Type

6.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Production, Price and Growth Rate of Chargeable (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Production, Price and Growth Rate of Battery (2015-2020)

7 Marijuana Vaporizer Market – By Application

7.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Consumption and Growth Rate of Personal Use (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Consumption and Growth Rate of Medical Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

8 North America Marijuana Vaporizer Market

8.1 North America Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

8.2 United States Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

8.3 Canada Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

8.4 Mexico Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Marijuana Vaporizer Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

9.2 Germany Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

9.4 France Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

9.5 Italy Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

9.6 Spain Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Marijuana Vaporizer Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

10.2 China Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

10.3 Japan Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

10.4 South Korea Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

10.6 India Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Marijuana Vaporizer Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

11.3 UAE Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

11.4 South Africa Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Marijuana Vaporizer Market Analysis

12.1 South America Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

12.2 Brazil Marijuana Vaporizer Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Aphria

13.1.1 Aphria Basic Information

13.1.2 Aphria Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Aphria Marijuana Vaporizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Innokin

13.2.1 Innokin Basic Information

13.2.2 Innokin Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Innokin Marijuana Vaporizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 FGB Natural Products

13.3.1 FGB Natural Products Basic Information

13.3.2 FGB Natural Products Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 FGB Natural Products Marijuana Vaporizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Grizzly Guru

13.4.1 Grizzly Guru Basic Information

13.4.2 Grizzly Guru Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Grizzly Guru Marijuana Vaporizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Chart Industries

13.5.1 Chart Industries Basic Information

13.5.2 Chart Industries Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Chart Industries Marijuana Vaporizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 The Nug

13.6.1 The Nug Basic Information

13.6.2 The Nug Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 The Nug Marijuana Vaporizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Etain

13.7.1 Etain Basic Information

13.7.2 Etain Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Etain Marijuana Vaporizer Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Marijuana Vaporizer Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)



