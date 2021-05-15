LED Filament Bulb Market Size, Industry Outlook and Global Forecast to 2027

LED Filament Bulb Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2020 to future forecast upto 2027. This report explicit data of various outlook such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnish the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the LED Filament Bulb market include Brighttech Ambience, Factorylux, GE, Megaman, Osram, Philips, Sylvania, UKLED, Verbatim, Seoul Semiconductor. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

LED Filament Bulb has gained robust popularity in recent years for application, including art lamps, decorative lighting, classical luminaires, and chandeliers. These lights are trending worldwide and installed at various locations to enhance the look. The rising disposable incomes in developing regions and growth in demographics such as smaller household sizes and the establishment of restaurants and business spaces are driving the growth of the global LED filament bulb market. Manufacturing companies emphasize LED filament bulbs to adhere to LED chips onto a transparent substrate to emit a better light shape and improve luminous efficacy. However, the lack of knowledge about the technical parameters of filament LED bulbs & price may hinder the market growth during the timeframe.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of LED Filament Bulb.

Market Segmentation

The entire LED Filament Bulb market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

25-Watt Type

40-Watt Type

60-Watt Type

Others

By Application

Restaurants & Cafes

Hotels

Homes

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for LED Filament Bulb market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

