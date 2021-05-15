Freight Trucking Market Size, Industry Outlook and Global Forecast to 2027

Freight Trucking Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2020 to future forecast upto 2027. This report explicit data of various outlook such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnish the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the freight trucking market include Procet Freight, Transtech Logistics, Kuhne+Nagel Inc., Interlogix Pty. Ltd., Swift Transport, Tuma Transport, Ceva Holdings LLC, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Cargo Carriers Limited, A.P.Moller Maersk, Canadian National, CMA CGM, Deutsche Post, XPO Logistics, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing manufacturing activity and more lavish retail spending globally are the major factors driving the freight trucking market over the forecast time frame. In addition to that, augmented global trade, need to control time-in-transit, growth in freight visibility solutions, and technological advancements in freight security, safety, and transportation solutions, are other factors that contribute to the development of the freight trucking market. Also, expansion in communications technologies and the high adoption of IoT globally are positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing trade volumes in the coming next five years are expected to raise shipments to and from US ports, thus need more trucking companies to move goods across the countries. It can be viewed as a lucrative opportunity in freight trucking the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of freight trucking.

Market Segmentation

The entire freight trucking market has been sub-categorized into type, end user, distance and cargo type. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Lorry Tank

Truck Trailer

Refrigerated Truck

Flat Bed Truck

By End User

Oil & Gas

Industrial & Manufacturing

Defense

Energy & Mining

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

By Distance

50 Miles or Less

51 Miles to 100 Miles

101-200 Miles

201-500 Miles

Above 501 Miles

By Cargo Type

Dry Bulk Goods

Oil & Diesel

Postal

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for freight trucking market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

