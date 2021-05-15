Digital Payment Market Size, Industry Outlook and Global Forecast to 2027

Digital Payment Market Report has recently added by Value Market Research, this surveillance report establishing the facts based on current scenarios, historical records from 2020 to future forecast upto 2027. This report explicit data of various outlook such as market share, size, growth rates, and industry opportunities and offering an economical advantage for business success. It furnish the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the global industries. Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis has been used to understand the industry’s structure, strength, weaknesses, opportunities, threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Moreover, the report also highlights a sudden occurrence of COVID-19 impact on the market to improve future capacities and other developments.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the digital payment market include Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus Inc., Adyen N.V., Authorize.Net, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., ACI Worldwide Inc., Novatti Group Limited, Global Payments Inc., Wirecard AG, Total System Services, Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Digital payment has gained popularity in the last decade. High penetration of mobile phone and subsidized data plans has led to the impossible growth of this market. Consumers are bingeing on apps for everything ranging from healthcare to grocery and even fuel management recently. There have been remarkable innovations and initiatives that have changed the way people transact and pay. Developed economies have implemented a cashless payment infrastructure based primarily on credit cards. The culture of apps has gained robust momentum which is expected to soar the digital payment growth in this decade. However, lack of awareness among the rural population about its use and benefits is hampering the market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of digital payment.

Market Segmentation

The entire digital payment market has been sub-categorized into type, deployment and end-use. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Mobile Payment

Online Banking

Point of Sale

Others

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud

By End-Use

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for digital payment market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

