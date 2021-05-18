Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global thermoplastic vulcanizates market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs) are polymer blends consisting of finely dispersed micron-sized rubber particles in a thermoplastic matrix. They are manufactured by cross-linking melted rubber with thermoplastic material in controlled temperatures. TPVs exhibit properties of vulcanized rubber elastomers and thermoplastic materials. Compared to other polymers, they are durable, lightweight, resistant to heat, chemicals and fluids and have lower processing costs. As a result, TPVs find extensive applications to manufacture industrial and automobile components, consumer goods and electrical, sports, medical and personal care products.

Market Trends

The expanding automotive industry is creating a positive outlook for the market. TPVs are used to produce lightweight automotive parts, such as bumpers, car doors, battery frames, weather seals, under-the-hood components, etc. Furthermore, the escalating demand for TPVs as a substitute for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the healthcare sector to manufacture catheters, blood bags and disposable gloves is further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of bio-based TPVs made from renewable resources, such as starch-, cellulose and sot-based polymers, polylactides (PLAs) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), is also providing a positive outlook to the global market. Besides this, the implementation of favorable government regulations promoting the use of TPVs for sustainable development is projected to further catalyze the market growth over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Arkema S.A.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

JSR Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Tosoh Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

EPDM/PP Blends

NR/PP Blends

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Consumer Goods

Medical

Others

Breakup By Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

