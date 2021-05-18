Sleep Masks Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global sleep mask market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Sleep masks refer to blindfolds used to eliminate distractions, light and other stimuli and improve sleep quality and health. They help in relieving the throbbing effects of migraines and minor headaches. Some of the sleep masks are made using charcoal that incorporates calming fragrances for relaxation, prevents creases and surface wrinkles and offers a cool sensation to address swelling. As a result, they are gaining popularity over their conventional alternatives, such as blackout shades.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/sleep-mask-market/requestsample

Market Trends

A significant rise in the number of individuals with nightshift work timing has increased the cases of sleep disorders like insomnia and nocturnal lagophthalmos around the globe. This, in turn, is accelerating the demand for sleep masks to prevent light from reaching the eyes, increase melatonin levels, and assist people fall asleep faster. These masks can also be utilized to relieve psychological distress symptoms. Besides this, several market players are introducing masks made with silk or other soft and breathable material that helps relax the skin, prevents creases and surface wrinkling, improves skin, regulates body temperature and reduce puffiness around the eyes. Furthermore, several brands are also launching travel sleep masks with durable materials, complimentary earplugs, which will continue to augment the demand for sleep masks in the coming years.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/3hff2Bs

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alaska Bear

Bedtime Bliss

Dream Essentials LLC

Earth Therapeutics

EcoTools

HappyLuxe

LumosTech Inc.

Nidra Goods

PrettyCare

Sleep Master

Sonoma Lavender Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Regular

Contoured

Wrap Around

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flexible-packaging-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/distributed-control-system-dcs-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/commercial-aircraft-carbon-brakes-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-10

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electric-toothbrush-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-10

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/software-defined-radio-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-05-10

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800