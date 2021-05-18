Abrasive Blasting Nozzle Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global abrasive blasting nozzle market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An abrasive blasting nozzle is a mechanical component designed for controlling the direction and characteristics of fluid flow from the sandblasting machine. It controls the passing of pressurized air or water to remove coating, corrosion and contamination from surfaces. The nozzles are manufactured using tungsten carbide, boron carbide, silicon nitride, steel and ceramics. They are commonly available in venturi, angled, straight bore and wide throat variants that offer high abrasive velocity and can be used in compact spaces and for close-range spot blasting. As a result, these nozzles find extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, construction and marine.

Market Trends

The expanding automotive industry worldwide is currently creating a positive outlook for the market. Abrasive blasting nozzle is widely used for removing paint, contaminants and rust from metallic components, along with surface preparation, restoration and graffiti removal from walls. Besides this, abrasive blasting nozzles are adopted for replacing labor-intensive manual-cleaning procedures, which is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, several technological innovations, such as the development of advanced abrasive blasting nozzles with increased production velocities, reduced noise, and improved safety of the workers, are further propelling the market growth. Numerous other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with extensive R&D activities, are projected to further drive the market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Airblast B.V.

BlastOne International

Burwell Technologies Pty Ltd.

Clemco Industries Corp.

Elcometer Limited

Everblast Inc.

Graco Inc.

Kennametal Inc.

Manus Abrasive Systems Inc. (Marco Group International Inc.)

NLB Corp. (Interpump Group S.p.A.)

Sponge-Jet Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of nozzle type, material, bore size, end use industry and geography.

Breakup by Nozzle Type:

Venturi Nozzle

Straight Bore Nozzle

Wide Throat Nozzle

Others

Breakup by Material:

Carbide Tips Tungsten Carbide Boron Carbide Silicon Carbide

Ceramic Tips

Steel Tips

Breakup by Bore Size:

5/16 Inch

3/8 Inch

7/16 Inch

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

