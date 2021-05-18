Micro and Nano PLC Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Micro and Nano PLC Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Micro and nano programmable logic controllers (PLC) refer to small-sized electronic devices designed to control and monitor basic industrial machines. They generally include power supply units, input/output modules and programming devices, along with simulation, motion control and redundancy software. They also help in monitoring assemble lines, input devices, robotic devices and other equipment that require serial communications. These PLCs eliminate the need for hardwiring and rewiring traditionally used relay control circuits and are resistant to extreme temperatures, vibrations, humidity and electrical noise.

Market Trends

Rapid industrialization across the world, along with an escalating demand for compact automation solutions, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the product integration with a human-machine interface (HMI) is also providing a thrust to the market. PLCs can be used with high-voltage devices and, as a result, finds widespread applications across numerous industries, including automotive, power, energy, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, etc. Additionally, the growing trend of Industry 4.0 revolution has led to the development of advanced sensors that consume minimal power and space, thereby further augmenting the market growth. Several other factors, including the rising utilization of automatic security systems in commercial and residential spaces, along with extensive R&D activities, are anticipated to further drive the market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

General Electric Company

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, offering, architecture, end use industry and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Micro PLC

Nano PLC

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Architecture:

Modular PLC

Fixed/Compact PLC

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

Power

Metal and Mining

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

