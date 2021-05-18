Industrial Gearbox Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global industrial gearbox market grew at a CAGR of 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industrial gearbox is an enclosed system that is designed to transfer mechanical energy from one device to another. It can adjust the ratio of torque, speed, and rate of rotation transmitted to an output device. Some of the common product variants available in the market include helical gearbox, spur gearbox, coaxial helical inline gearbox and bevel helical gearbox. These devices help in improving operational output, reducing workload, maintaining torque, controlling noise and vibration, etc. As a result, industrial gearbox finds widespread applications across diverse industries, including power generation, food and beverages, construction, marine, metal and mining, material handling, agricultural, automotive, etc.

Market Trends

The growing penetration of Industry 4.0 trends and the escalating demand for industrial gearboxes in the construction sector for enhanced operational efficiency of conveyors, crushers, plastic extruders, etc., are primarily driving the global market. Furthermore, a significant rise in the renewable energy sector is also augmenting the product demand for absorbing kinetic energy in the hydro or wind turbines to produce electricity. Additionally, the introduction of favorable government policies and financial incentives for the development of safe and clean power sources is propelling the market for industrial gearboxes. Besides this, numerous technological advancements such as the integration of AI and robotics for automated and highly efficient industrial processes will continue to drive the global market for industrial gearboxes in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ABB Ltd.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SPA (Bonfi SRL)

Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.

Emerson Electric Co.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, design, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Helical Gearbox

Planetary Gearbox

Bevel Gearbox

Spur Gearbox

Worm Gearbox

Others

Breakup by Design:

Parallel Axis

Angled Axis

Others

Breakup by Application:

Construction and Mining Equipment

Automotive

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastic

Wind Power

Material Handling

Power Generation

Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

