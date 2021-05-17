Global Torque Sensor Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Torque Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, provide, the global torque sensor market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A torque sensor, or torque transducer, stands for an electronic device used for detecting, monitoring, recording, and regulating both linear and rotational forces applied to it. It is primarily deployed for converting mechanical input to an electrical signal. Some of the most common types of torque sensors include strain gauge, super acoustic wave (SAW), optical, piezoelectric, and magnetoelastic torque sensors. These torque sensors find wide applications across several end-use industries, such as aerospace, defense, agriculture, automotive, mining, healthcare, etc.

Market Trends

The growing automotive industry is catalyzing the use of torque sensors in electric motors, rotors, engines, gearboxes, crankshafts, etc. Additionally, the rising environmental concerns towards vehicular pollution are augmenting the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. These vehicles have torque sensors installed in their electric power steering system for high energy efficiency. Additionally, the emergence of industrial robots for product testing along with increasing penetration of real-time torque management systems is also proliferating the market growth. Several technological advancements have led to the development of rotary sensors with minimal weight, high stiffness, electrical noise, improved sense time, etc. The introduction of non-contact and wireless optical torque sensors with electrical passiveness and higher sensitivity is also bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the increasing penetration of medical robots in the healthcare sector is further propelling the demand for torque sensor.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/torque-sensor-market/requestsample

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Type:

Rotary Torque Sensor

Reaction Torque Sensor

Market Segmentation by Technology:

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)

Optical

Strain Gauge

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Testing and Measurement

Healthcare

Others

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables:​ https://bit.ly/3lGPeO5

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applied Measurements Ltd., Crane Electronics Inc., Datum Electronics Ltd. (Indutrade AB), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Spectris plc), Infineon Technologies AG, Kistler Holding AG, Norbar Torque Tools Ltd. (Snap-on Incorporated), PCB Piezotronics Inc. (MTS Systems Corporation), etc.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal