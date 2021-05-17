Supply Chain Management Solutions Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Kinaxis, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, Market Growth, Opportunity, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Supply Chain Management Solutions Market. Supply chain management solutions are a comprehensive set of supply chain solutions, which are tightly integrated, run in the cloud and work together intelligently. Supply chain management solutions integrate functions such as material flow, manufacturing, distribution, financials, and others. These solutions includes various types of hardware, software and services that enable the users as well as unlimited number of their trading partners to plan, synchronize, execute, and automate the business operations and events in real-time that take place all over their extended supply chain, from their customers to the raw material suppliers. Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the forthcoming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. BluJay Solutions Ltd.

2. Dassault Systemes

3. IBM Corporation

4. Infor Inc.

5. JDA Software Group, Inc.

6. Kinaxis

7. Manhattan Associates

8. Oracle Corporation

9. QAD, Inc.

10. SAP SE

Market Dynamics:

The major factor that is boosting the growth of the supply chain management solutions market is the increasing adoption of these solutions in transportation management. In addition, growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) is further expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the supply chain management solutions market in the near future.

Market Segmentation:

The global supply chain management solutions market is segmented on the basis of deployment, offering, enterprise size, and industry. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Further, the supply chain management solutions market based on enterprise size is divided into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. Based on industry, the supply chain management solutions market is divided into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Industrial, Health Care, Transportation and Logistics, and Others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Landscape

5. Supply Chain Management Solutions Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Supply Chain Management Solutions Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Supply Chain Management Solutions Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Supply Chain Management Solutions Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Supply Chain Management Solutions Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Supply Chain Management Solutions Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

