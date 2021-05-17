Small Satellite Services Market May Set New Growth Story | Globalstar ,TriSept Corporation ,EchoStar Corporation

Latest released the research study on Global Small Satellite Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Small Satellite Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Small Satellite Services. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Globalstar, Inc. (United States),TriSept Corporation (United States),EchoStar Corporation (United States),KVH Industries, Inc. (United States),Inmarsat plc (United Kingdom),Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore),Eutelsat Communications S.A. (France),Viasat, Inc. (United States),General Atomics (United States)

Definition:

Small satellites are also known as â€œsmallsatsâ€, they are an emerging class of spacecraft. Small satellites include recent improved software and hardware, mainly ones derived from the IT and electronics industries, and benefit from the subsequent high ability that is feasible in small packages. The small satellites have lower cost for both development and lunch of satellite, shorter development cycles, and smaller development teams as compare to traditional satellites.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Small Satellite Services Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Reduction of Electronics and Subcomponents Used in Small Satellites

Improvements in Microsatellite and Nanosatellite Technologies

Market Drivers:

High Investments by Venture Companies in the Small Satellite

Growing Use of Small Satellite for Remote Sensing

Opportunities:

There is a tremendous opportunity for reinvention of technology, business practices, and markets for the space industry as there is rapid growth in the small satellite market. There is lower barriers to entry, the small satellite market which encourages many non‐traditional entrants with new ideas to discover how they would deliver a new product.

Challenges:

Limited Availability of Intellectual Asset and Radio Spectrum

The Global Small Satellite Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pico Satellites, Femto Satellites, Nanosatellite (1-10 Kg), Microsatellite (11-100 Kg), Mini satellite (101-1000 Kg)), Application (Communication (Mobile Satellite, Fixed Satellite, Broadcast Satellite), Remote Sensing (Earth Imaging, Meteorology, Mapping & Monitoring), Science & Technology and Education, Others), Technology (Radio Occultation, Full Motion Video, Hyper-Spectral and Multi-Spectral Imaging, Automated Meter Reading (AMR), Others), End-User (Commercial Sector, Government & Military, Non-Profit Organization)

Market Insights:

Merger Acquisition:

December 17, 2019 – Hughes Network Systems, a leading provider of managed network services under its HughesON brand, announced that it has added the VMware SD-WAN powered by VeloCloud platform to its HughesON Managed SD-WAN portfolio for enterprise customers.

December 6, 2019 – Hughes Network Systems, LLC, and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), a leading global satellite operator based in the United Arab Emirates and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), has announced the commencement of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in Brazil.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

