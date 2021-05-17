Smart Water Management Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis Up to 2026| ABB Group ,General Electric ,Itron

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Water Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Water Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Water Management. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: ABB Group (Switzerland),General Electric (United States),Itron (United States),IBM Corporation (United States) ,Schneider Electric (France)

Definition:

Smart water management (SWM) refers to method by which water equipment and water networks are managed effectively with an aim to optimize the utilization of water bodies.The components of SWM include intelligent equipment, smart network and digital solution. Smart water management helps control aging infrastructure, water leaks and growing energy costs with the help of self-optimization tools. With the advancement in technology, water managers are incorporating the satellite mapping, smart meters, sensors and others devices to effectively manage the water resources and ensure proper use.

Though, smart water management solution is in its infancy stage, yet study shows its significant impact as it could save around $15 billion a year. In 2017, over 260 smart water projects were launched across the world while, 180 additional projects were announced as of July 2018.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Smart Water Management Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in SWM System

Growing Focus on Waste Water Reuse

Market Drivers:

Growing Water Scarcity Across the World Leading to Need for Effective Water Management Solution

Government Promotion Leads to Rise in Awareness Towards Water Protection

Opportunities:

Growing Awareness of Protection of Natural Resources

Adoption of Smart Irrigation System in Developing Countries

Challenges:

Ensuring Cyber-security and Preventing Potential Harmful Effect

High Capital Investment and Low Return on Investment (ROI)

The Global Smart Water Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Devices, Solutions, Services), Services (Professional services (Maintenance and support, Deployment and integration and Consulting services), Managed services), End Use (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), Solution (Enterprise asset management for water and wastewater utilities, Network monitoring, Advanced pressure management, SCADA systems for water and wastewater utilities, Advanced analytics, Meter data management (MDM) for water, Residential water efficiency, Smart irrigation management systems), Advanced Water Meters (Meter Type (AMR Meters and AMI Meters, Meter Read Technology (Fixed Network and Cellular Network))

Market Insights:

Key players are focusing on investing heavily in smart water management system. In a bid to strengthen its market presence, Intel is working on $ 25 million recycling facility in Oregeon by 2025. Also, in January 2018, Salesforce announced water recycling system for its San Francisco headquarters, making the world largest on-site water recycling system in a commercial building.

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

